There’s a new team at the top of the Iowa Class 3A prep football rankings.
The trick for Western Dubuque now will be staying there.
The Bobcats (2-0) earned four first-place votes and 93 points overall to move into the No. 1 spot in Class 3A, supplanting reigning state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier.
The Saints (2-0) earned the other six first-place votes, but finished with 90 points and were ranked second. Xavier will play at Western Dubuque in a crucial 3A District 4 game on Oct. 11.
North Scott (2-0) was ranked third and will visit Buchman Field to play the Bobcats on Sept. 20.
Western Dubuque plays at Decorah (0-2) this week.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Dubuque Senior (1-1) received three points and was 14th among Class 4A programs. The Rams host Cedar Rapids Washington (0-2) on Friday.
Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) received 78 points in Class A and moved up one spot to No. 2.
The Vikings host East Buchanan (2-0) on Friday.