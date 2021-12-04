The final score or the round won’t be what Payton McDonnell remembers most from this season.
Even in falling short of the ultimate goal of a national championship, the journey was worth every moment.
“It’s been an incredible journey and that’s kind of what you remember most — the time spent with the team, the support from the community, all the practices, all the team dinners, all those little things. That’s been the best part and what we’ll probably remember most, more than where we finished,” McDonnell said after No. 9-ranked Loras lost to No. 5 Christopher Newport, 1-0 in overtime, in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament on Friday morning in Greensboro, N.C.
The Captains’ Riley Cook scored her NCAA all-division record 34th game-winning goal just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into overtime after the teams battled through 90 scoreless minutes.
Christopher Newport (21-0-1) advanced to today’s national championship game against top-ranked The College of New Jersey (21-0-2), which won its semifinal over Wesleyan (Conn.), 1-0.
“It was an awesome game. It’s everything you want in a national semifinal: two good teams going at it, it was a beautiful day,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said. “It went to overtime and anything can happen. It was a battle all game. Credit to both teams. I’m so proud of our team for the battle today and the season we’ve had.”
Loras (21-1-2) lost for the first time this season in the program’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four. The Duhawks had never advanced beyond the Sweet 16 prior to this season.
Loras goalkeeper Kyndal Kells made a pair of nice saves in the closing minutes of the opening half to keep the game scoreless but didn’t have a chance to stop the extra-time shot from Cook, who now has 89 career goals for Christopher Newport.
“She’s a special player. Credit to her,” Pucci said of Cook. “She had 13 of their 20 shots today and I think that’s been the story every game for her. But I thought we did really well. I thought Kyndal Kells did really well in goal. She didn’t give up any rebounds, she held just about every shot that was thrown her way.”
Kells finished with five saves for the Duhawks.
“I think it’s amazing to get where we are,” said Loras defender Olivia Lansing, who played an important role in keeping the game scoreless through regulation. “We should take pride in that and that we have been a part of making history at Loras.”