Ryleigh O’Brien recorded a natural hat trick, including goals just more than 90 seconds apart early in the first half, and the Loras women’s soccer team shut out UW-Platteville, 3-0, on Thursday night in Platteville, Wis.
Katie Straznickas, Abby Eriksen and Genna Sobieszcyk had assists for Loras (6-3), which got one save apiece from Hannah Mirimanian and Kaylee Coble. Kathryn Flaherty had 12 for UW-P (1-7-1).
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks take 2nd — At Oak Brook, Ill.: Jake Pieser shot 3-under 69 to finish runner-up, and Jake Grabner tied for third with a 70 as Loras finished six strokes behind team champion Aurora at the Elmhurst Fall Invitational.
Justin Everson shot 74 and tied for ninth to lead Clarke, which tied for fourth.
PREP FOOTBALL
West Branch 52, Bellevue 28 — At West Branch, Iowa: Max Jackson tossed three touchdown passes to Jacob Waller and Ben Parker rushed for a 46-yard score for Bellevue (1-4, 0-1 Class 1A District 4) in a loss to the No. 5-ranked Bears.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, North Linn 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings won the fifth set, 15-11, to outlast the Lynx.
Clinton Prince of Peace 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: Ellie O’Brien led the Mohawks (1-20) with five kills in a 25-8, 25-12, 25-14 loss.
East Dubuque 2, Warren 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Paige Middendorf had five kills as East Dubuque swept, 25-2, 25-14.
Galena 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mackenzie Muehleip had seven kills, two aces and six digs as the Pirates swept the Wildcats, 25-9, 25-7.
Lanark Eastland 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Jenna Korte had three kills and five blocks to lead Scales Mound in a 25-19, 25-10 loss to Eastland.
Cuba City 3, Darlington 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich powered the Cubans with 25 kills and Kayla Stich added 39 assists as Cuba City rallied past the Redbirds, 24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 15-5.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White served five aces and added five blocks, 13 digs and 18 kills as the Timberwolves swept the Miners, 25-23, 25-23, 25-10.
Platteville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Lancaster, Wis.: MJ Stephens and Emily Fields served three aces apiece, Fields added 24 assists and Stephens had 19 digs, and the Hillmen swept the Flying Arrows 25-10, 25-8, 25-15.
Benton 3, Belmont 1 — At Benton, Wis.: Zephyrs won the fourth set 28-26 to clinch victory over the Braves.