The search was frantic.
With the Dubuque Miracle League project at Veterans Memorial Park leading to the removal of two public diamonds, the Dubuque Thunder softball organization was suddenly left without a home.
Josh Moore — who along with his wife, Ashley, runs the Thunder — spent countless hours in his car a couple years ago, scouring Dubuque for an open field that could serve as the practice base for their group of six travel softball teams ranging from 8U to 14U.
With the immediate future of 75 players hanging in the balance, the Moores threw a Hail Mary.
The Moores’ last option, Josh said, would have been to purchase an empty lot and start from scratch.
“We were just trying to keep the kids on our mind,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t telling 75 kids that they didn’t have a team anymore.”
After visiting one of his old boyhood diamonds, the Thunder had a prospective home.
Tucked up on a hill behind Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Weirich Field lay vacant and overgrown with weeds for years. Recently sold to the Schriver family, Josh Moore struck a deal with the Schrivers to transform the unused portion of the field and keep the Thunder alive.
“When they decided to transition that space (at Vets) into the Miracle field, we were at a bit of a loss as to where to practice at,” Ashley Moore said. “Josh basically drove around town for several days trying to find some open space and ended up finding this.”
Sean and Korrin Schriver had recently purchased the property from Holy Ghost and began using the plot for urban farming.
Half of the lot was unused, though it was still part of the Schrivers’ future plans.
The Moores pitched a partnership to the Schrivers. A deal was reached, with the Thunder organization renting the field.
“When they talked to us about their needs, it seemed like fate, kind of a perfect mix,” Korrin Schriver said. “That way it wouldn’t have to go unused, and they would have a home.”
Dedicated in honor of Fr. William J. Weirich, the Holy Ghost pastor from 1905-31, the athletic field once was used for many purposes, including the Dubuque Independent League and youth baseball and softball tournaments.
“Since we bought it, it’s been interesting how many stories we’ve heard about, ‘Oh yeah I played softball up there or my kids played football up there,’” Korrin Schriver said. “It’s been really fun to hear the stories people have told us. Not even just softball and football, but people that played up here, went sledding down the hill. There have been a lot of cool stories.”
Now, though, many years after the last champion was crowned, overgrown weeds had rendered the field unrecognizable.
“There were some that were 6-foot,” Josh Moore said. “Basically the dugouts were completely overgrown. There were no dugouts.”
“It was there, but you couldn’t tell it was there,” Ashley said. “We literally had no idea there was a walkway. No idea there were actual dugouts until we got everything cut back and trimmed down.”
An army of Thunder volunteers converged at the site, and over a couple of long weekends the feral parcel had been tamed, with two diamonds cut into the grass and more than three tons of limestone hauled in for the infield surfaces.
“We were fortunate to have a lot of parents and coaches who helped us out, who have different trades that were able to bring down dump trucks and skid steers,” Ashley Moore said. “It was a lot of work, but, ultimately it’s a home for 75 girls that are able to continue playing softball.”
The Thunder are now in their second season using the field, which is only used for practices and is not suitable for games or tournaments. For the girls in the organization, the field offers a chance to make new memories.
And for those who played there in its former iteration, it offers a look back.
“It was a neat experience. It definitely brought back memories from playing up there,” Josh Moore said. “The cool thing was seeing everybody else’s reaction via Facebook after the transformation. I don’t know how many Facebook messages we’ve had after showing all the pictures, but there were hundreds of messages and people we didn’t even know (saying), ‘Oh yeah, I used to play up there, or I used to go up there and watch my daughter play up there.’
“That was the cool part.”