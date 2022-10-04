Less than two hours after Will Coohey helped the Dubuque Wahlert boys golf team once again qualify for the Iowa Class 4A state meet, his life changed forever.

Coohey, the Golden Eagles senior leader this season, was involved in a serious car accident when leaving Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Coohey's truck hit some loose gravel on the shoulder of Cottingham Road, causing his vehicle to strike a bridge, roll down an embankment and come to a rest upside down in a creek bed below the bridge.

