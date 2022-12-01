East Dubuque Vs. Cuba City Basketball
Buy Now

Cuba City’s Olivia Olson (right) and East Dubuque’s Mia Wilwert fight for the ball during their game Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.

 Stephen Gassman

It was a one-horse race last year in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League as Mineral Point not only went undefeated in conference play, but all the way through the season to capture a Division 4 state title.

Cuba City and Darlington proved to be viable contenders a year ago and have high expectations this year, while Fennimore and Southwestern hope to take a leap forward in the always-tough SWAL.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.