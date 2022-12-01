It was a one-horse race last year in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League as Mineral Point not only went undefeated in conference play, but all the way through the season to capture a Division 4 state title.
Cuba City and Darlington proved to be viable contenders a year ago and have high expectations this year, while Fennimore and Southwestern hope to take a leap forward in the always-tough SWAL.
Here is a capsule look at area girls teams competing in the SWAL:
Outlook — It’s typically a given that the Cubans will compete near the top of the SWAL standings. Dating back to 2017, Cuba City’s lowest conference finish was a tie for third place. With three first-team all-conference performers returning in Olson, Vosberg and Dailey, expect them to contend again this year. The Cubans will also boast more varsity experience this season to add to an already formidable lineup.
Promising newcomers — Ava Hendrickson (Jr., F); Alyza Johnson (Jr., G); Josie Meister (Jr., F); Lylah Norgard (Soph., G); Maddison Gratz (Fr., G/F); Kylie Butler (Fr., G)
Outlook — Golackson, a first-team all-SWAL selection last year, will be looked to as the leader of the Redbirds after averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game. But she will be joined by a supporting cast with valuable varsity experience. Darlington will be athletic and deep which should play to its advantage on both ends of the floor.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Keven Everson
Last season — 11-13, 6-8 SWAL
Key returning players —Braycee Nelson (Jr., G); Sophie Faulkner (Sr., F), Rose French (Jr., F); Izzy Bender (Jr., F); Lauren Adkins (Jr., F); Libby Wood (Jr., F); Elizabeth Day (Soph., F); Tess Kenney (Jr., G); Gwen Johnson (Jr., G); Alex Bausch (Soph., G)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return a number of key contributors from last year fronted by Nelson, who averaged 11.5 points per game. Falukner (6.6 ppg), French (5.9 ppg), and Bender (5.4) also return to a team that looks to jump up a few notches in a loaded SWAL. Besides experience, Fennimore boasts some size, so expect them to wear teams down in the post.
Outlook — The Wildcats hope to rebound from a rough 2021-22 that saw them win just three times. They will have a veteran-laden lineup this season to help them try to climb the ladder in the SWAL under new first-year coach Ahr. Splinter (6.2 ppg) returns as the top scorer from a year ago, but Mick, Ramaker, Grant and Dreessens all have valuable varsity experience that should help navigate through the grinds of SWAL action.
