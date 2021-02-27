Sometimes, you have to win ugly.
The Clarke women overcame a shaky start to Friday’s Heart of America Conference tournament contest at the Kehl Center, but grinded and battled its way past Benedictine, 62-58.
The No. 8-ranked Pride (20-2) advanced to Monday night’s conference championship for a much-anticipated rematch at No. 12-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene, which narrowly defeated Clarke way back on Nov. 18.
“What better way to start a conference season with MidAmerica Nazarene than to finish it with them,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “They got us by three points at their place, so we know that this is where we want to be and this is the game we didn’t know if we were going to get back.”
The Pride were sluggish at the start as they uncharacteristically committed four first-quarter turnovers as Benedictine’s pressure defense caused some early headaches. The Lady Ravens jumped out to a 15-8 advantage late in the first, but three consecutive buckets by Kailee VanZeeland, Morgan Pitz and Nicole McDermott gave Clarke a 16-15 advantage after 10 minutes.
The Pride returned the favor defensively in the second as they forced Benedictine into five turnovers as the teams traded baskets for much of the quarter. First-team all-conference senior Makenna Haase’s post move at 5:07 extended Clarke’s lead to 29-24. Bellevue native Giana Michels’ converted a steal into a layup late in the half to give the Pride a 31-26 halftime edge.
“I think the biggest thing with us is just the resiliency,” Boyd said. “They are resilient from start to finish; whether it’s pretty or ugly, they’re going to finish it. That’s a testament to this year, and overall, finishing the way we did is picture perfect for this group.”
With Haase out for much of the third quarter with three fouls, Clarke relied on local talents Pitz and McDermott to stretch to its biggest lead of the game. Pitz sank a 3-pointer with 1:22 left in the third, followed by a McDermott drive to the basket for a nine-point cushion heading into the final quarter.
Benedictine was able to trim the lead to 49-45 with 5:04 remaining, but Tina Ubl’s trey on the next possession, and her beautiful post feed to Emma Kelchen extended the lead right back. Haase hit a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to go to seal the victory.
The Pride were led in scoring by Pitz’s 13 points, while Haase added 12, and McDermott chipped in 11.
Friday’s victory at the Kehl Center closes a remarkable chapter for Clarke’s senior class, which includes Haase and Pitz, who was an honorable all-conference selection this season. They finish their Clarke careers having not lost a game at home the past two seasons.
“We came in together,” said Boyd, who is in her fourth year at the helm. “They are a special group. They have molded this team into exactly what us as a coaching staff has wanted for the past four years. There is no question that everybody has fallen into place with what they have modeled.”