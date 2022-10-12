In most instances, the old sports cliché holds true: Records mean very little when rivals face off.
The Loras women’s soccer program’s dominance over its neighbor is the exception.
Ryleigh O’Brien scored a pair of goals, Erin Rieckens and Abby Eriksen also scored, and the NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Duhawks beat rival University of Dubuque for the 10th straight time, 4-0, on Tuesday at Oyen Field.
“We like to say Dubuque is purple, and we like to keep Dubuque purple,” O’Brien said. “We’re a mile from them. We see them all the time, we’ll see the girls just out in Dubuque and we know coming into UD it’s always going to be a tough matchup.”
Loras (10-0-3, 3-0-0 American Rivers Conference) won for the 16th time in 17 matches against Dubuque (4-2-7, 1-1-3) dating to the 2001 season.
Dubuque’s only win in that stretch came in 2014. The Duhawks have outscored the Spartans, 31-6, in the 10 matches since.
“It’s two good teams, anything can happen,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said. “This is a good rivalry night. It was a good game. I thought we did very well in the first half and then really made the second half kind of boring — which is a good thing. It’s a good win for us.”
Loras nearly broke the ice early in the ninth minute, but Dubuque goalkeeper Karissa Chalus saved a point-blank header from the Duhawks’ Julia Neary following a corner kick from 2021 D-III assists leader Payton McDonnell.
Dubuque’s Bailey Brennan nearly dropped a free kick perfectly into the net in the 17th minute, but the ball held up just long enough to land harmlessly in the top netting.
That was as close as Dubuque got to taking a lead.
Loras finally broke the deadlock with 15:17 left in the first half, and added two more goals before the break.
O’Brien chipped a rebound of Olivia Lansing’s shot over Chalus for her team-leading 13th goal of the season in the 30th minute.
“The first goal really changes that momentum for the team, it really gets us going,” O’Brien said. “As soon as we capitalized on their mistake and put in in the back of the net, (we know) we’re going to roll and we’re going to carry that momentum through the rest of the game.”
Loras doubled its lead less than 5 minutes later, and added a third goal a short time later.
McDonnell’s corner kick sailed past the net, but Caitlin Farrell sent the ball back toward the center and Rieckens, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, tapped it home for her fourth of the year.
O’Brien headed home a McDonnell corner with 6:38 left for a 3-0 halftime lead that held through halftime.
“We held them well for a while, but then it broke, they got three and that kind of changed the match from there,” Spartans coach Jason Berna said.
Loras outshot Dubuque, 17-1, in the opening half and earned eight corner kicks. The Duhawks finished with advantages in shots (26-3), shots on goal (12-0) and corner kicks (10-3).
Lauren Riggle assisted on Eriksen’s goal with 5:43 left in the second half.
Chalus finished with eight saves for the Spartans. Loras goalkeeper Kyndal Kells did not need to make a save to earn the shutout.
“Defense starts with everybody up top, starting up top with the pressure,” Pucci said. “Our center (midfielders) did a great job of winning first and second balls, our defenders obviously did a great job of keeping their marks and what they were supposed to do.
“Shout out to everybody, really, because it does start out up top and it trickles all the way through. We played a complete game, so I was proud of that.”
