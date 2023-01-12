For the first time in 16 years of competing at Chestnut Ski Resort in Galena, Ill., the Sundown Race Team claimed a Wisconsin Iowa/Illinois Junior Alpine Racing Association team crown.
More than 400 kids competed in the WIJARA season opener, which included giant slalom competition on Saturday and slalom on Sunday.
On Saturday, Sundown finished first with 534 points. On Sunday, Sundown finished first with 596 points. Sundown, which finished second as a team last season, leads the standings with 1,130 points. Cascade currently ranks second with 1,220.5 points, followed by Blackhawk with 826 points, Wilmot with 757 points, and Chestnut with 568 points.
On Saturday, 32 Sundown racers earned team points, and 24 medals were awarded. Athletes earning team points included: Bennett Meyer, Brady Wilson, Reese Wilson, Ryland Murphy, Brady Mills, Miles Lange, Marko Svircev, Bodie Ludovissy, William Welbes, Blake Wickham, Brayden Wickham, Sullivan Newlin, Robert Bowers, Spencer Rea, Olivia Knopp, Nadia Tillis, Delia Lange, Olivia Mills, Lauren Gantz, Anna Spahn, Tinley Knopp, Kate Scherrman, Karina Bonnet, Kayle Murphy, Alanna Meyer, Tinley Knopp, Celia Scherr, Addison Splinter, Madison Davis, Mallory Rea, Isabella Bonnet, and Josie Andre.
On Sunday, 26 Sundown racers earned team points, and 18 medals were awarded. Athletes earning team points included: Brady Wilson, Bennett Meyer, Ryland Murphy, Brady Mills, Miles Lange, Bodie Ludovissy, William Welbes, Gavin Bonnet, Brayden Wickham, Sullivan Newlin, Spencer Rea, Olivia Knopp, Delia Lange, Olivia Mills, Lauren Gantz, Anna Spahn, Karina Bonnet, Alanna Meyer, Kayle Murphy, Celia Scherr, Addison Splinter, Madison Davis, Isabella Bonnet, Kyla Higgins, Mallory Rea, and Josie Andre.
Four racers earned “bump-up” status after finishing with at least two first-place finishes in their age division. The next race, they will bump-up and race in the next older age division. Karina Bonnet bumped from U12 to U14, Ryland Murphy bumped from U10 to U12, Olivia Knopp bumped from U8 to U10, and Brady Wilson bumped from U8 to U10.
Sundown will host the next WIJARA event on Jan. 21-22.
