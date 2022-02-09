West Delaware’s Wyatt Voelker (left) picks up back points during an Iowa Class 2A 195-pound state semifinal match at last year’s state tournament. Voelker and the Hawks secured the program’s fifth consecutive trip to the state dual tournament on Tuesday night.
The West Delaware wrestling program has already joined an elite group.
The Hawks want to join an even more exclusive club.
Six different wrestlers won matches by fall and top-ranked and three-time defending state champion West Delaware dispatched Mount Vernon, 56-12, in an Iowa Class 2A regional final on Tuesday in Manchester, Iowa.
Jadyn Peyton (160 pounds), Kyle Cole (170), Sawyer Falck (195), Carson Less (120), Blake Engel (132) and Carson Turnis (145) delivered pins for West Delaware.
Will Ward (182), Wyatt Voelker (220), Cameron Geuther (285), Ryan Hilby (113), Jax Miller (126) and Logan Peyton (152) also won matches for the Hawks.
West Delaware will be making its 16th appearance at the state tournament and its fifth consecutive.
Besides titles the last three seasons, the Hawks also won gold in 1991.
West Delaware is only the fourth program in state history to win three consecutive state dual championships.
West Des Moines Dowling (1987-92) and Don Bosco (2005-2010) each won six straight titles and Davenport Assumption won four in a row between 2011 and 2014. Waverly-Shell Rock won three straight in 2008-10.
Mount Vernon had defeated South Tama,41-22, in the regional semifinal. The Mustangs were seeking their sixth trip to the state tournament.
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman’s bid for its second trip to the state dual tournament and first since 1999 ended in the regional semifinals. No. 18-ranked New London won two matches by fall and another four by forfeit in beating the No. 17 Trailblazers, 43-36, in a Class 1A regional semifinal in Lisbon, Iowa.
Beckman’s only victories in the dual came via forfeit and were recorded by Riley White (138), Alex Hageman (145), Conner Grover (160), Ryan Funke (170), Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Jason Koopmann (285).
No. 2-ranked Lisbon beat New London, 45-18, in the final for its eighth consecutive trip to state duals.