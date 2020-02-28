Edgewood-Colesburg did the unthinkable.
The Vikings handed Iowa Class 1A No. 1-ranked Easton Valley its first and only loss of the season on Thursday night, beating the River Hawks, 59-56, in the Class 1A District 5 final in Cascade, Iowa.
The Vikings (15-9) advanced to play Wapsie Valley (17-7) on Saturday at Cedar Rapids Prairie for a trip to the state tournament.
Easton Valley ends the season 23-1.
The Vikings are seeking their second trip to Des Moines. Ed-Co previously qualified in 2018.
Potosi 54, Belmont 31 — At Potosi, Wis.: Frank Kruser scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Chieftains past the Braves.
Cuba City 102, Riverdale 36 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored 18 points, Brady Olson added 15, Carter Olson had 13 and Ian Hinderman 10, and the Cubans rolled to another lopsided victory.
Southwestern 57, Boscobel 49 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Breckin Schneider scored a game-high 19 points, Peerson Kephart added 11, and the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs.
Darlington 64, Mineral Point 61 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored a game-high 24 points, Hunter Hardyman and Easton Evenstad added 11 apiece, and the Redbirds (20-2) beat the Pointers (11-20).
Fennimore 82, Iowa-Grant 62 — At Livingston, Wis.: Adam Larson poured in 37 points, Kellen Kenney added 17, and the Golden Eagles beat the Panthers.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nick Ramos buried 10 kills, but the Pride lost to the Mustangs, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20.