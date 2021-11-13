It was almost like déjà vu.
The goal was slightly different, but it came with much higher stakes and was followed by many more happy memories.
Memories these Duhawks are making for the first time.
Thanks to a goal in the opening minutes for the second consecutive day, and couple more a short time later, the Loras women’s soccer team is Sweet 16-bound for the first time in nearly a decade.
Ryleigh O’Brien scored twice in the first half, Payton McDonnell added a goal and her NCAA Division III-leading 21st assist of the season, and No. 9-ranked Loras routed Calvin, 3-0, in the second round of the D-III national tournament on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
“To keep playing soccer is always the goal,” McDonnell said, “and so we’re just excited to have this extra week with the team and hopefully keep things going.”
Loras (20-0-1) has won 17 consecutive matches and reached the tournament’s round of 16 for the first time since 2012. The program also advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2003 and 2010, but has never reached the Elite Eight.
“It feels great. It’s just one of those things, like I said yesterday, there’s no easy road anywhere in the NCAA tournament,” said Loras coach Matt Pucci, who improved to 1-3 in second-round matches and 5-3 overall in the NCAA tournament.
“We‘ve got to enjoy it,” Pucci added later. “Let’s enjoy it tonight, enjoy it tomorrow and then we’ll find out Monday where we head and we can refocus. To get to the Sweet 16, like I said yesterday, there’s 430 schools (in Division III), there’s 16 now left and if we can’t enjoy it now, then when are we going to? So lets enjoy it tonight, get our legs back a little bit — two games in two days is tough — and next week we’ll be ready for our next game.”
The Duhawks will play Centre (17-1-2) in the third round with the date and site to be determined. The other two second-round matches will be played Sunday. Pucci said there is a chance Loras could host the third and fourth rounds, but will depend on the result between Washington (Mo.) and Dominican.
The Duhawks are just two wins away from a trip to the Final Four in Greensboro, N.C.
“It’s awesome. It’s always been the goal. The goal is always to get to Greensboro,” O’Brien said. “So for us to keep playing is just amazing. I wouldn’t want it any other way with any other team.”
Calvin (14-4-1) had scored goals in the 66th and 85th minute to rally past Milwaukee School of Engineering, 2-1, in the first round on Friday afternoon. But the Knights couldn’t find a similar response Saturday after finding themselves in a 3-0 deficit just 20 minutes in.
The opening goal came in similar fashion to Loras’ opener on Friday, when a corner kick was mishandled by the Fontbonne goalkeeper and Emily Perhats put it away for the only marker in Loras’ 1-0 victory.
On Saturday, McDonnell’s corner kick was punched away by Calvin goalkeeper Sarah Hoekwater, but right to Hannah Schmitz, who crossed it to O’Brien — who had earned the corner kick — for an easy tap-in.
“It was the way we’ve been scoring all year, just off a corner and battling in the middle until it finds the back of the net,” McDonnell said. “The earlier we score the more pressure we can take off our backline and just play our game.”
McDonnell stepped to the line for a penalty kick after Calvin was whistled for a handball inside the 18-yard box and sent a shot right at Hoekwater, who stopped the initial shot with her legs. But, as she moved to try and secure the ball, it trickled over the goal line for a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute.
O’Brien headed home the rebound of a Perhats shot off the crossbar just 19:05 into the match for a 3-0 lead the Duhawks took into halftime.
At that point, the match was essentially over. Loras has allowed only one team this season to score more than one goal in a match, and hadn’t conceded three goals in a match since Nov. 6, 2019.
Calvin didn’t even get the first. Kyndal Kells made six saves in goal as Loras recorded its 14th shutout of the season.
“We put a lot of pressure on them. We man-mark other teams and we just try to get it out of our half,” defender Olivia Lansing said. “Calvin was definitely a good team. They had their chances and I’m just proud of Kyndall. She had some great saves and just everyone on the backline did their part.”