Ali Sabet scored a team-high 16 points, and Tyler Bass made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to seal Loras’ 85-80 victory over Wartburg in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

Bass added 15 points for the fourth-seeded Duhawks, who improved to 16-10 overall and will play at top-seeded Central in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.