Ali Sabet scored a team-high 16 points, and Tyler Bass made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to seal Loras’ 85-80 victory over Wartburg in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Bass added 15 points for the fourth-seeded Duhawks, who improved to 16-10 overall and will play at top-seeded Central in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.
Alex Singleton added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Myles Barry finished with 13 points for Loras, which shot 49.3% (33-for-67) from the floor.
Former Bellevue standout Cade Daugherty scored five points for the Knights (11-15).
Second-seeded University of Dubuque will host sixth-seeded Coe in the other semifinal.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Simpson 95, Dubuque 70 — At Indianola, Iowa: Tabria Thomas scored 18 points and Morgan Hawkins added 14, but the sixth-seeded Spartans (13-13) lost to Simpson (16-10) in an American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal.
The third-seeded Storm will visit second-seeded Loras in Thursday’s semifinals.
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 55 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson and Ella Mackiewicz scored 14 points apiece and Madalyn Reichmann added 11, but the Pioneers (11-15) lost to Eau Claire (19-7) in the first round of the WIAC tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MFL/Mar-Mac 54, Beckman Catholic 51 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Trailblazers took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied to win the Iowa Class 2A District 8 championship. Beckman ended the season 16-7.
North Linn 78, Maquoketa Valley 45 — At Independence, Iowa: The Lynx ousted the Wildcats in the Iowa Class 1A District 5 championship game. Maquoketa Valley ends the season at 16-7.
Platteville 60, Richland Center 41 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Hillmen rolled to a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory over the Hornets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 42, Pecatonica 24 — At Polo, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 17 points and Addie Hefel added 13 as the Pirates beat Pecatonica in an Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal. Galena will play Orangeville in the sectional final on Thursday in Polo.
Darlington 62, Orfordville Parkview 23 — At Darlington, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Redbirds routed No. 11 Parkview in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Darlington advanced to play at No. 3 Deerfield in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Fennimore 70, Iowa-Grant 41 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Golden Eagles routed the 11th-seeded Panthers in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal and advanced to play at third-seeded Westby in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Shullsburg 72, Weston 23 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell scored a game-high 17 points, Silvia Bombin and Olivia Brown added 15 apiece, and the third-seeded Miners had 10 different players score points in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory over Weston. Shullsburg (15-10) advanced to host sixth-seeded Ithaca in Friday’s regional semifinals.
Benton 58, Highland 54 — At Highland, Wis.: The 12th-seeded Zephyrs knocked off the fifth-seeded Cardinals in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will play at fourth-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben in Friday’s regional semifinal.
La Farge 56, Southwestern 39 — At LaFarge, Wis.: The Wildcats fell to La Farge in their Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
