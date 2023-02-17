The Dubuque Hempstead junior captured the winners’ bracket of the Sedona Staffing Junior Big 10 on Sunday, then qualified for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A state bowling tournament a day later.
Ninneman edged her Hempstead teammate, Ava Kennedy, by a 667-661 count to advance to the overall final of the Big 10 on Feb. 26 at Cherry Lanes. Ninneman shot games of 188, 186 and 185 for a 559 total and received 108 pins handicap, while Kennedy rolled 189, 150 and 151 for a 490 total and received 171 pins handicap.
Recommended for you
In the semifinal round earlier on Sunday, Ninneman edged Teegan Kase, 689-672, and Ninneman defeated Hempstead boys bowler, Andrew Watters, 653-575.
Ninneman carried that momentum over to Monday, when she competed in the high school state qualifying event hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie at Lancer Lanes. She rolled a 207-232-147—586 to finish seventh. The top eight bowlers advanced to the individual tournament. Ninneman will join teammate Libby Leach, who placed second in Cedar Rapids with a national honor count of 210-224-200—634, at the state individual tournament Monday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.
The Big 10 consolation bracket will be determined Sunday morning. Watters bowls Karter Miles, and Kase faces Mark Reed in the first round at 10 a.m., with the winners squaring off at 11 a.m. in the semifinals. The semifinal winner faces Kennedy at noon for a shot at Ninneman the following week.
Leach owns the Big 10’s high game, a 279, while Watters has the high boys series, a 267. Dubuque Senior state qualifier Jaquelyn Hochrein carries the high series of 691, while Watters has the high series among boys at 665.
Owen Heacock and Cael Patters will finish 7th/8th in the Big 10 and receive a $100 scholarship. Dane Schroeder, Gabe Loney, Jaiden Huseman and Drew Hyland will finish 9th/12th and receive a $75 scholarship.
Patterned after the prestigious men’s Big 10, the Junior version follows a 64-bowler, double-elimination format and includes boys and girls ranging in age from 8 to 18, handicapped at 90 percent of 200. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships. The winner will take home $1,400 and the runner-up $650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.