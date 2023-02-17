It’s been quite the week for Madison Ninneman.

The Dubuque Hempstead junior captured the winners’ bracket of the Sedona Staffing Junior Big 10 on Sunday, then qualified for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A state bowling tournament a day later.

