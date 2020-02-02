Clarke’s double-double machine was hard at work again on Saturday.
Makenna Haase scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down a team-high 12 boards along with four assists and the NAIA No. 21 Pride won their fourth straight game with an 81-69 victory over Peru State at the Robert & Ruth Kehl Center. Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz and Elyssa Stein scored 10 points apiece to round out Clarke (19-4), which shot an efficient 45.2 percent as a team.
Loras 76, Simpson 72 — At Loras AWC: Macenzie Kraemer led all scorers with 17 points, as all five Duhawks starters reached double digits in their win over Simpson. Edgewood-Colesburg grad Kari Fitzpatrick added 16 points and Riley Eckhart finished with 15 to round out the Duhawks (18-2, 9-2 American Rivers Conference).
Dubuque 73, Nebraska Wesleyan 69 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Alli Bailey scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (6-13, 2-8 American Rivers Conference) to their second win in league play.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 85, Simpson 67 — At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen scored a game-high 29 points, including 6 of 10 shooting from behind the arc, and the Duhawks (14-6, 7-4 American Rivers Conference) built on a four-point halftime for the win.
Peru State 83, Clarke 70 — At Kehl Center: Coming off of a thrilling win at No. 3 William Penn, the Pride (16-7) couldn’t double down and snapped their six-game winning streak. Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson led Clarke with 20 points.
Nebraska Wesleyan 92, Dubuque 66 — At Linclon, Neb.: Avery Butler scored 17 points for the Spartans(12-5), who struggled to find a groove against a Prairie Wolves team that has yet to drop a game in the American Rivers Conference.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Graceland 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Alex Pasek finished with a game-high 13 kills and three aces, but the Pride couldn’t overcome Graceland and fell to 3-3 on the season.
Stevenson 3, Loras 1 — At Owings Mills, Md.: Patrick Hollander finished with 34 assists, but the Duhawks (3-1) couldn’t bounce back from a 2-0 deficit in the match and dropped their first game of the season.
TRACK & FIELD
Local champs crowned at UW-P Select meet — At Platteville, Wis.: Dubuque combined to win 11 events and host UW-Platteville finished with nine titles between the men’s and women’s teams during the indoor UW-Platteville Select meet.
Individual winners for the Spartan women were: Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes (60 meter), Alison Beeman (200 and 400), Demetria Johnson (60 hurdles), Abigail Smith (high jump), Caroline Ferguson (shot put) and Kayla Slowick (weight throw). The men crowned Jeremiah Steed (60 and 200) and Austin Feyen (weight throw).
First-place finishers for the Pioneer women were: Caitlyn Ifft (1 mile) and Jorden Meciej (pole vault). Title-winners for the UW-P men were Paul Rapp (400), William Carlson (800), Nick Hein (5,000), Charlie Gifford (60 hurdles) and Noah Steiner (high jump).
Clarke crowned Shelby Kline (3,000) and Breanna Judkins (triple jump) in the women’s meet and Nick Peterson (pole vault) for the men.