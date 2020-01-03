Libby Wedewer has made a career out of crossing Iowa-based finish lines first.
She plans to continue doing the same once her prep track and field career is over with Dubuque Wahlert.
The senior Golden Eagles standout sprinter committed to run NCAA Division I track at the University of Northern Iowa last month, a decision that Wedewer said “just clicked” with what she’s looking for at the next level. Both of her parents (Kurt and Sarah) attended UNI. Campus is a 90-minute drive down U.S. 20 away from home.
And, best of all, Wedewer said she’s excited to keep sprinting on the same tracks that have made her one of Iowa’s elite runners. For example, UNI competes at the Drake Relays each spring; Wedewer has earned seven state track titles (and counting) on that same blue oval.
“It felt like home to me,” Wedewer said on Thursday, adding that she weighed her decision between several other offers, including Iowa State. “I was given a ton of great options. I was really thankful for the opportunities that I was given. … It was cool to have a few familiar faces (at UNI). Everything kind of clicked and I knew.”
Wedewer is receiving a partial athletic scholarship to compete for the Panthers. She’s joining a track roster already boasting several locals. Dubuque Senior grad Mia Rampton (sophomore, distance) and Cascade alum Lisa Tucker (junior, jumps) currently run for the women’s team; the men’s roster boasts the likes of Western Dubuque’s Billy Blaser (junior, throws), Zach Butcher (freshman, sprints) and Grant Kelchen (freshman, high jump), and Dubuque Hempstead’s David Holesinger (freshman, distance) and Addy Kalb (sophomore, distance).
High school track season is still a full three months away. Wedewer is in the midst of training for her final season with Wahlert, where she’s the reigning Iowa Class 3A 200-meter state champion. She’s been told she’ll continue to run sprints for the Panthers, though it’s a relief to have her college choice out of the way so she can devote more attention to her final laps as a prep.
“There’s definitely a huge relief,” Wedewer said on picking UNI.
Wedewer has been winning titles since her freshman year with the Eagles. Upon entering high school, she said she thought softball would be her main focus. Upperclassmen on the Wahlert track team took Wedewer under their wing, and because of them, she said she developed a love for the sport.
Sprinting is now her year-round focus.
“I developed a really strong love for the sport. I knew (after freshman year) that track was my thing,” Wedewer said. “It’s not an easy sport, but you fall in love with the hardships.”
She said she also owes a lot to the Wahlert coaching staff for getting her to the point to run D-I.
“My coaches, they’re very prominent on discussing your mental aspects, your mental toughness,” Wedewer said. “Both of my coaches (Tim Berning and Chuck Tigges) have taught me that if you believe you can do it, you can.”
Wedewer plans to major in nursing at Northern Iowa.