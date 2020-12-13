Offense wasn’t just optional, it was virtually non-existent for the first half of the Heartland Trophy showdown.
But after a second-half flurry of big plays amid falling snowflakes, the bull found itself a new home.
Spencer Petras and Ihmir Smith-Marsette hooked up for a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Tyler Goodson delivered the dagger with an 80-yard burst with just more than 4 minutes left, and No. 16-ranked Iowa ended a four-game skid against its border rival with a 28-7 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
“Going into this game, these seniors wanted to win and they haven’t won this game for a couple years now. It’s a good feeling to know that we got to bring that trophy home,” said Goodson, whose 80-yard sprint gave the Hawkeyes an insurmountable lead just moments after Iowa had intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz in the end zone.
Goodson finished with 106 yards on 11 carries for his fourth 100-yard effort of the season. Petras completed 14 of 25 passes for 211 yards, with scoring strikes of 19 and 53 yards to Smith-Marsette — who finished with seven receptions for 140 yards, but missed the last several minutes of the game after injuring his ankle doing a celebratory backflip following his second touchdown.
Smith-Marsette said after the game his ankle was OK and he was wearing a walking boot as a precaution.
“I’m feeling great. Fantastic,” he said. “It’s been four or five years since we got the trophy, so I’m just ecstatic to have the trophy back now.”
The Hawkeyes (6-2, 6-2 Big Ten) won their sixth consecutive game and finished the regular season just a one-point loss against Northwestern away from a Big Ten West Division championship and a berth in next weekend’s title game.
“We wanted to finish strong for this regular season,” said Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, who finished with nine tackles and a sack. “You don’t know that there’s a next game, so finishing strong is all you can do. I’m proud of my guys for that.”
It was more than just finishing strong, though.
It’s the first time Iowa has beaten Wisconsin since 2015, coincidentally the same time the Hawkeyes last had a six-game winning streak within a single season. It was also Iowa’s first victory over the Badgers at Kinnick since a 38-16 victory in 2008.
Iowa is 19-4 in its last 23 trophy games with all four losses coming against Wisconsin. With the Cy-Hawk game canceled this year, the Hawkeyes now possess all four of their rivalry trophies.
But the bull was the one that’s been missing.
“This is my fifth year and the trophy hasn’t been in here. When I got here the trophy was here and we lost it that year,” Golston said. “I can’t even explain (my feelings) honestly.”
Wisconsin (2-3, 2-3) was held to just 56 rushing yards on 33 attempts, an average of 1.7 yards per carry. Mertz completed 20 of 38 passes for 169 yards, but threw a costly interception in the end zone in the second half and a fumbled handoff in the first half led to Iowa’s first points of the game.
“Hat goes off to Iowa. That’s a good football team and we had our chances, but you have to be opportunistic when you get those chances and certainly we weren’t,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. “Every time you compete, every time you play, there’s lessons to be learned and we have to find a way to get better, certainly individually, as groups and as a team, to try and finish this out the right way.”
Iowa reached Wisconsin’s 40-yard line on its first possession, but got the ball back when linebacker Nick Niemann recovered a fumbled handoff to set up Keith Duncan’s 30-yard field goal midway through the quarter.
That was pretty much it for the first 30 minutes as the game devolved into a defensive slugfest.
The teams combined for just nine first downs and 178 yards of offense in a first half that saw the teams convert just 3 of 18 third downs.
Wisconsin’s first seven possessions resulted in the fumble and six punts, with five three-and-outs.
Iowa wasn’t much better, sandwiching the field goal — which came at the end of a five-play, 20-yard drive — among seven punts of its own. The Hawkeyes failed to pick up a first down on five of their nine first-half possessions.
Wisconsin pinned Iowa deep, forced a punt and took over at the Hawkeyes’ 40, but gained just three yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs with 1:22 left in the half.
It was just enough time, and just good enough field position, for Petras to lead Iowa on a six-play, 36-yard drive — the most distance covered by any possession in the opening half — as the Hawkeyes took a 6-0 halftime lead on Duncan’s 45-yard field goal that bounced off the right upright and through with 1 second left.
The offenses opened up a little bit to begin the second half, though Wisconsin’s opening possession ended with another punt.
Iowa’s ensuing possession began with a 14-yard pass to Brandon Smith before Petras connected with Smith-Marsette for a 38-yard gain — which up to that point was the longest play of the day and was longer than any previous drive. Petras and Smith-Marsette hooked up again a couple plays later for a 19-yard touchdown. Petras found Smith for the two-point conversion as Iowa took a 14-0 lead with 8:49 left in the third quarter.
Iowa’s first mistake came minutes later on special teams when return man Charlie Jones, a Buffalo transfer who this week was rewarded with a scholarship, made an ill-advised attempt to pick up a bouncing punt, lost control and Wisconsin recovered at the Hawkeyes’ 25.
Wisconsin’s Nakia Watson cashed it in for a touchdown one play later.
Petras and Smith-Marsette hooked up again for a 53-yard touchdown near the end of the third as Iowa restored its advantage to 14. Smith-Marsette injured his ankle on the end-zone backflip.
Wisconsin drove inside the red zone on the ensuing possession, but turned the ball over on downs with just less than 8 minutes left.
Iowa’s second big special teams mistake came with just more than 6 minutes left when punter Tory Taylor fumbled the snap and kicked the bouncing ball upfield. The illegal kicking penalty gave Wisconsin possession at the Hawkeyes’ 5, but Jack Campbell intercepted Mertz on fourth-and-goal to keep the 21-7 lead intact.
“We just had a little miscommunication,” Mertz said. “(The receiver) wanted to stop and I thought he was going to keep running. Just a little miscue, and we had a couple of those tonight.”
Goodson salted the game away moments later.
“That’s just the Iowa way, we’re going to keep pounding the rock until it eventually breaks,” Golston said. “That run by T-Good? I think you saw the rock break a little bit.”