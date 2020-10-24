DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After last week’s first round victory, Dyersville Beckman coach Mark Atwater said his defense was solid but would need to be better the following week.
It was.
He said Friday’s second-round matchup against Durant would be a grind until the end.
It most definitely was.
The Trailblazers used a ferocious first-half defense, the legs of running back Owen Huehnergarth and a gutsy fourth-down touchdown pass in the closing minutes to defeat Durant, 19-14, in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday night in Dyersville.
The Trailblazers’ defense was everywhere in the first half, holding Durant star running back Nolan DeLong to just nine yards on four carries. They forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats’ first two possessions of the game and stuffed them on a fourth down play inside the red zone on their next one.
“We are super hard on our guys about being physical to the ball,” Atwater said. “I’ve challenged us to be more physical and we brought it tonight. Super proud of their effort; it’s unbelievable.”
Beckman wasted no time getting on the board in the first quarter, utilizing its horse in Huehnergarth to eat up some big yardage. On a third down play from the 5-yard line, quarterback Nick Offerman punched it in for an early 7-0 lead.
The Blazers extended their lead on their next possession on a 10-play drive that was fueled by a Trent Koelker 61-yard catch. That eventually set up a 33-yard field goal by Logan Burchard for a 10-0 halftime advantage.
Beckman’s defense stayed strong on Durant’s first possession of the second half forcing another three-and-out. But a 55-yard punt pinned the Blazers at their own 1-yard line forcing them to punt it right back.
DeLong came alive on Durant’s next possession, breaking loose for a 37-yard run that eventually set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keagan Head to Cameron Ruggiero, cutting the deficit to 10-7.
“We knew he (DeLong) was going to get some yards,” Atwater said. “It was boxing match. We punched and they punched back.”
The Blazers shanked a punt on their next drive, giving Durant solid field possession. One play was all DeLong needed this time, as he found an opening on the first play of the drive and took it home for a 48-yard scoring run, putting the Wildcats ahead, 14-10.
Huehnergarth, who rushed for 171 yards on 27 carries, continued to pile up first downs for Beckman but couldn’t find the end zone as the Blazers were once again forced to punt it way early in the final quarter.
“He’s dubbed our meat hamster,” Atwater said. “He gives that effort every time. He’s fun to watch when he gets it going. He’s got something else and he just craves contact.”
After a 47-yard punt pinned the Wildcats deep in their own territory, they were looking to salt the game away by putting together a long drive that chewed up over seven minutes of the fourth quarter. But after 10 plays, and faced with a third-and-12, the Blazers came up with a huge interception, giving them the ball back past midfield and just over 4 minutes to go.
Huehnergarth immediately broke off the first play of the drive for a 19-yard gain. After a three-yard loss on the next and two short gains, the Blazers were forced into fourth-and-six with just over 2 minutes remaining.
That’s when Koelker and Offermann put their thinking caps on during a timeout and took matters into their own hands.
“You are going to look to our quarterback and our receiver,” Atwater said. “Those two have been friends forever and they said, ‘This is going to work, coach; trust us.’ I cant take credit for that one. Those two made the play and it was just unbelievable.”
Offerman connected with Koelker, his long-time buddy and favorite receiver, on a 23-yard fade pattern scoring pass with 1:52 remaining to put Beckman ahead, 17-14.
With just under two minutes left, Durant was looking to make one final push. But an errant snap for a 19-yard loss pushed them all the way back to the 1-yard line. And it was only fitting that the Blazer defense, which held strong all night would put the final touches on the victory.
The Wildcats attempted a screen on the next play, which was defended perfectly by Ben Westhoff as he stuffed Ruggierio in the end zone for a safety, closing the door for the triumph.
Offerman threw for 108 yards and Koelker added 102 yards receiving for Beckman.