IOWA CITY — Many players in his situation would have transferred.
Ivory Kelly-Martin listened to the advice of his father and stuck it out instead, and now potentially in his final game with the Iowa football team, he is in position to play a major role in a New Year’s Day bowl game.
Once a key part of Iowa’s offense, Kelly-Martin was buried on the depth chart for multiple seasons by a combination of injuries and emerging teammates.
With running back Tyler Goodson opting out of the bowl game to prepare for an early entry into the NFL draft, Kelly-Martin has been elevated to the top spot on the depth chart heading into Saturday’s Citrus Bowl showdown against Kentucky in Orlando, Fla.
“I’m super excited. When T-Good decided he was leaving, it really just opened up the window for me,” Kelly-Martin said. “All season I’ve had the ability to go out there and shine like I know I can, the opportunity has just been a little bit small.”
The opportunity has been a bit small for more than just this season.
Kelly-Martin has played in 43 games over four seasons, rushing 180 times for 792 yards and six touchdowns. He has 44 attempts for 190 yards and a score this year.
After rushing for a career-high 341 yards in 2018, he carried the ball just 19 total times over the next two seasons.
“You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He’s had disappointment. He’s had competition, but he’s never changed all the way through this,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He has been steady, works hard and takes care of business. Had to deal with injuries throughout his career, but his attitude never wavered, at least from me watching him. And like a lot of stuff, I think it starts at home. Has great family. They reinforce the right messages, I’m guessing.”
The messages weren’t just coming from home. Kelly-Martin attributed part of him sticking with the Hawkeyes to the connections he has made in Iowa City.
There was definitely a message from his father, though.
“The people around here are like people I’ve never met anywhere else, and just the humbleness and just (being) nice and the comfort they’ve been able to give to me has been a really big thing that has led me to stay here,” he said. “And my dad has been a really big inspiration just telling me never to quit. Just keep pushing on no matter the situation or obstacle in front of me, there’s always going to be a route. I know a path where I committed here, four years to get the best four years of my life. So just keep on going.
“I’ve had a lot of adversity I’ve had to overcome and my biggest thing is just not to stay down, not to let something knock me down where I feel like I’m out of the game. I love the game of football. I love my teammates and I love my coaches. Those are the things that really push me to continue to go on. No matter what type of physical thing that might happen, or anything else that might happen, I’m going to continue to try to get on that field because I love the game so much and I know my body can handle it, and I know mentally I can handle it also.”
Kelly-Martin will share rushing duties with freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams.
“Ivory has obviously dealt with some stuff, injuries and stuff like that, so for him to get an opportunity to play and finally be back is awesome for him,” Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum said. “Hopefully he can go out with a bang. Hopefully we can get him going and get the other running backs that are going to get reps going.”
Kelly-Martin will graduate in the spring, but hasn’t ruled out taking advantage of the free year of eligibility next season.
He has already talked to Ferentz and his position coaches about what a potential return might look like. But, that’s a decision that will wait for another time.
“I’ve definitely thought about (coming back),” he said. “All options are still open for me. I don’t want to make everything written down, but I’ll re-assess the situation when that times comes and make that decision.”