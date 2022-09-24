Eventually, Dubuque Wahlert was going to run out of ways to score.
So why not let Ryan Brosius and Bryce Rudiger have a little fun?
Rudiger, Wahlert’s quarterback, tiptoed the sideline for a long TD run, while his teammate and running back, Brosius, threw for a score as Wahlert exploded for a 48-14 win over North Fayette Valley on Friday at the Loras College Rock Bowl.
The role reversal was just part of a big team effort that saw the Golden Eagles quite possibly cement themselves as the frontrunner in Iowa Class 2A’s District 4 football race.
Wahlert moved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district play with the homecoming victory. North Fayettte Valley fell to 3-2, 0-2.
Wahlert’s offense was humming from the start. The Eagles crossed midfield all three times they had the ball in the opening quarter. After stalling out on its first drive, Wahlert got on the board thanks to a pair of gutsy plays by Brosius.
Brosius fielded a punt on the run and barreled into Fayette territory midway through the quarter.
Four plays later, the senior took an end around from the 25-yard line and outraced the Tiger Hawks’ defense to the end zone, going airborne, diving to the pylon for the final 5-yards.
After Alex Eisbach put Wahlert up, 14-0 with a 4-yard TD run, the Tiger Hawks’ Nick Koch mishandled the ensuing kick, but scooped it up and weaved his way for a 90-yard touchdown return to slice Wahlert’s lead in half.
That was the end of the Tiger Hawks’ hopes. But not the end of their mishandled kickoffs.
After Rudiger’s 53-yard tight-rope job down the right sideline put Wahlert up 21-7, North Fayette Valley couldn’t handle a squib kick by Wahlert’s Nathan Schiesl.
That’s when the fun really started for Wahlert.
Brosius took a pitch from Rudiger and tossed a 29-yard rainbow to Seamus Crahan for a touchdown on the first play after the turnover.
“We’ve been cooking that one up for a couple weeks now,” Brosius said. “We decided to put that one in finally.”
Wahlert continued to squib its kickoffs, confounding the Tiger Hawks, and the Eagles had plenty of kickoffs to do it.
Brosius capped a quick-strike drive with a 9-yard TD run with 5:30 left before halftime and Eisbach returned an interception 62 yards for a score at the 1:55 mark to put Wahlert up 40-7 at halftime.
“This feels really good,” Eisbach said. “The work we’ve put in is really paying off. Almost indescribable.”
The early portion of the second half was the ultimate snapshot of Wahlert’s win.
Jarren Gille intercepted North Fayette Valley’s Decklyn Heins, and Wahlert marched 69 yards for a score.
After seven straight runs, Rudiger capped the drive, tossing a TD pass to Crahan. Also the holder on the point-after attempt, Rudiger mishandled the snap, but spun away from the rush and jogged in for a two-point conversion.
North Fayette Valley couldn’t muster much against Wahlert’s defense. Before scoring a late TD, Tiger Hawks’ closest chance faded when Blake Reichter fumbled just before crossing the goal line and Wahlert’s Tom Scherr recovered in the end zone late in the third.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “They were on fire. And our fans were great. They were really in it and the stands were full. It’s great to play that type of football in front of that type of crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.