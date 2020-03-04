HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — It may not have been the prettiest of wins, but the Southwestern Wildcats were able to survive and advance a second-half run by the No. 11-seeded Belmont Braves on Tuesday night in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
The sixth seeded Wildcats (9-13) saw a 12-point halftime lead all but disappear as the Braves pulled to within one at 29-28 with 1:23 remaining, but a pair of free throws from sophomore Peerson Kephart gave the Wildcats a 32-28 lead, which was enough for the win.
“This was a good wake-up call for us,” Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz said. “Some of our guys thought it was going to be an easier game than it was, and we need to realize that every game could be our last.”
Southwestern advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal at No. 3 Kickapoo.
“We learned a lot from tonight from a well-coached and prideful Belmont team,” Nemitz said. “We started out the game well, but in the second half we got punched in the mouth by them and were lucky enough to hit key free throws at the right time.”
The Braves (9-14) were held to just two field goals in the first half, while the Wildcats used their perimeter game with four 3-pointers — including three in the first half from senior Preston Pearce — to take an 18-6 lead into halftime. Pearce led the Wildcats with 12 points.
“We really had a hard time getting the ball into the post in the first half, so we relied on our outside shooting,” Pearce said. “Then in the second half, we ran into a dry spell, and that allowed Belmont to get back into the game.”
The Braves opened the second half on a 10-2 run to pull to within 20-16 before making it a one-point game following a pair of free throws from Justan Ernst with 9:51 remaining. Southwestern was then able to hit a pair of 3s from Pearce and senior Breckin Schneider before the Braves pulled back within one on a basket from Brady Wedig.
The Braves had a chance to tie or take the lead on a pair of free throws with 34 seconds remaining, but were unable to convert on either attempt.
The Braves finished the game 8-for-20 from the free-throw line.
“Some of us seniors have been playing on the varsity for three or four years now and we know that playoff time gives us all a little extra drive out on the court,” Pearce said. “We know that we need to fight every minute we are out on the court to keep our season alive.”
The Wildcats got eight points from Schneider, while the Braves were led by Wedig with 11 points and Waylon Palzkill with 10.