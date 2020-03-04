News in your town

Girls prep basketball: Cascade clamps down on Denver in state opener

Girls prep basketball: Bellevue Marquette evolves to reach state for 2nd straight year

Sports in brief: UNI's Green named MVC Player of the Year

More than the Score: Clancy, Bettcher to meet for Jr. Big 10 championship

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cougars on prowl for another state title

OF Luis Robert, INF Carter Kieboom among rookies to watch

MLB spring training roundup: Cubs beat Angels in reunion with Maddon

NFL combine's speed week ends with another fast finish

College basketball: Former Dubuque standout finds new way to contribute to UNI success

Iowa State's Ashley Joens uses toughness to pile up points

Sports in brief: Illinois extends Underwood 3 years

College basketball: UW-P to host 1st round game in NCAA men's tourney

Kansas unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Illinois, Wisconsin enter poll

Antetokounmpo has 41 points, 20 rebounds in Bucks' win

McCullers sharp in first outing

Bowman holds off Busch bros at Fontana for 2nd NASCAR win

Bryant's widow 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos

USHL: Cheremeta leads Fighting Saints to 9th straight home win

Duhawks control podium at NCAA wrestling regional

Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title

Local & area roundup: Crabill pitches Clarke to victory

Boys prep basketball: Wisconsin playoff preview

Men's college basketball: Illini hold off Hoosiers

Davison, Pritzl help Wisconsin slip past Minnesota 71-69

College basketball roundup: Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 win over No. 2 Baylor

College basketball: McGriff, other seniors lead Oklahoma St. over Iowa St.

Fleetwood the leader going into final round of Honda Classic

Local & area roundup: Duhawks sweep league MVP honors

Working the count; 30-somethings grinding to extend careers

Sports in brief: Blackhawks lose Shaw, Smith for season

Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake

Peralta tosses 3 no-hit innings at Cubs

Puk looking sharp in return from Tommy John surgery

Astros, 'Field of Dreams' game highlight 2020 MLB schedule

USHL: Fighting Saints players embrace 'Hockey for All' initiative

Senior Bowl helps some draft prospects prep for NFL combine