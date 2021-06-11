Maddy Nilles ended her collegiate track and field career on Thursday afternoon by becoming an all-American for the fourth consecutive year.
The North Dakota State University senior finished sixth in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 225 feet, 1 inch at the NCAA Division I championships, hosted by the University of Oregon at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. California’s Camryn Rogers set the meet record of 245-11 on her first throw, then broke it again with a 247-9 on her final attempt.
The top eight finishers earned first-team all-American honors.
Nilles, a Sherrill, Iowa, native who starred at Dubuque Wahlert, threw 216-11 on her first attempt and sat in ninth place. She moved up to fourth with a 221-11 on her second attempt and reached the finals with a 225-1 to remain in fourth.
Nilles scratched on her first attempt in the finals and threw 217-7 on her second finals attempt but remained in fourth. Mississippi’s Shey Taiwo bumped Nilles to fifth with a second-place 233-10, and Rice’s Tara Simpson-Sullivan moved Nilles to sixth with a 225-8. Nilles scratched on her final attempt.
Nilles finished her career ranked No. 1 in school history. Her personal best is a 226-2.
Nilles finished fifth in the hammer throw at the 2017-18 NCAA outdoor meet to earn first-team all-American accolades, landed second-team all-American by placing 12th in the weight throw at the 2018-19 indoor meet and was named all-American last year based on her ranking because the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the indoor and outdoor championships.
Nilles won the Iowa Class 3A state discus championships in her final three seasons at Dubuque Wahlert and placed second in the discus at the Drake Relays as a senior. Nilles also qualified for state in the shot put her final three years of high school.
Harris, Ole Miss headed to Arizona — The University of Mississippi visits the University of Arizona this weekend in a best-of-three Super Regional series to determine a berth at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Ole Miss earned the No. 12 national seed and is playing for its sixth College World Series appearance and first since 2014, while Arizona landed the No. 5 seed.
Game 1 will take place at 8 p.m. tonight on ESPNU. Game 2 will follow at 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, and the series finale — if necessary — will start at 8 p.m., either on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Calvin Harris, a freshman from Western Dubuque, owns a .208 batting average (15-for-72) with four doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs in 40 games, including 17 starts for Ole Miss. He started at first base and hit a two-run home run to help the Rebels to a 12-9 victory over Southern Mississippi in the Oxford, Miss., regional championship game Monday.
Sagedahl’s team headed to Super Regional — Chaz Sagedahl, a junior left-handed pitcher from Prairie du Chien, Wis., pitches for the Dallas Baptist University baseball team that will play the University of Virginia this weekend for a berth in the College World Series. A former all-American at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, he appeared in two games in relief this spring.
Link playing in Prospects League — Dubuque Senior graduate Sam Link, who recently completed his second season with the University of Iowa baseball team, will play this summer for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in the Prospects League. The collegiate wooden bat league team is based in Peru, Ill.
Link played 13 games for the Hawkeyes this spring and earned academic all-Big Ten Conference accolades. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Birt honored for academics — Bradan Birt, a senior sports management major from Western Dubuque High School, earned the Jack Swartz Award from Millikin University this year. To be considered as a Swartz Award winner, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.50 grade point average and participated in a varsity sport. Birt also earned academic all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors this year. Birt won the 165-pound weight class at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III National Championships in Coralville, Iowa, on March 12-13.
Burns named all-tournament at nationals — Dubuque Senior graduate Maggie Burns earned a spot on the 12-woman National Collegiate Rugby all-tournament team after helping the University of Northern Iowa to a fourth-place finish in suburban New Orleans. The University of Iowa finished sixth and Iowa State University placed eighth.
Burns, a senior, also earned a spot on a select team comprised of players in the NCR tournament. The 12-woman squad will compete in the Falcons 7’s Tournament in Little Rock, Ark., at the end of the month. Burns earned MVP honors in leading UNI to the Midwest Regional championship and the berth at nationals.
Loras’ McDonnell, Lansing feted — Loras College sophomore soccer midfielder Payton McDonnell and sophomore defender Olivia Lansing have been named United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women’s Players of Distinction for the 2020 (Spring 2021) season. McDonnell, an Arlington Heights, Ill., native led the country with 13 assists in eight games. She collected American Rivers Conferece all-academic CoSIDA academic all-district nods, as well as all-conference recognition for the second time in her career.
Lansing helped the Duhawks hold opponents to just three goals scored with six clean sheets this sesson. She received academic all-conference honors as well as her first-career selection to the all-A-R-C team.
Player of Distinction honorees are nominated for quality performance on the field, and they represent the highest ideals of team leadership, exhibiting quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general while making other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.