WAVERLY, Iowa — Alaina Schmidt wasn’t going to wrestle.
Her plan called for her to be watching from the edge of the mat.
Schmidt, a standout swimmer and runner at Dubuque Wahlert, planned to be a manager for the Golden Eagles’ wrestling team this winter, but her senior year coincided with the first year Wahlert had girls on the wrestling team.
“I didn’t really want to go out for it,” she said. “I really just wanted to manage with my friend, Jessica.”
Her change of heart turned into a decision she’ll never regret.
Schmidt on Saturday became Wahlert’s 11th wrestler — and the first female — to win a state championship, going 5-0 with five pins to claim the 152-pound championship at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls state tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
And to think, it almost wasn’t to be.
“I saw them having a workout and I thought, I should get a workout in and not just sit there,” said Schmidt, who qualified for the state swimming meet in four events and medaled in two events at the state track meet last spring. “So, I went and did the workout. I enjoyed it and I kept going with it. I never expected to be where I am, but hard work and great coaching and great support from my teammates really helped me out.”
Schmidt was dominant over two days in Waverly, wrestling five matches in a combined six minutes and 13 seconds. Her first-round match was the longest, lasting 2:27 before she pinned Mid-Prairie’s Sarah Meader.
She followed that up with a pin over Oelwein’s Abbie Dahl in 24 seconds before sticking Decorah’s Meg Sessions just 8 seconds after the opening whistle of the quarterfinals.
“I definitely knew what I was good at, so I took that,” Schmidt said. “My coaches really helped me with that. Knowing that I’m not good when it comes to just sitting down or pushing my way through, I have to take them down from their feet and use that strategy to pin them. That was my goal and to get it over with as fast as possible to move on to the next.”
Schmidt pinned Washington’s Teegan Sulentich in 2:12 in the semifinals before dispatching North Fayette Valley’s Val Boleyn in 1:02 in the championship match.
She finished the season 8-0.
“I told her when she won, don’t call me manager, call me state champ,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “I’m just really proud of her.”
Wahlert finished third as a team, adding a trophy to the boys’ team title won in 2018.
Alana Duggan placed fifth at 138 pounds, and 14 other Golden Eagles participated in the tournament. Eleven scored team points, and six won multiple matches — the benchmark for medaling at the traditional boys state wrestling tournament.
But as girls wrestling awaits sanctioning from either of the state’s two high school athletics governing bodies, the Wahlert program is self-funded.
“That’s really cool that all these boys and their parents sacrificed so much, especially team and practice time and money for all of us girls to come out here and be the best people we can be,” Schmidt said. “They saw the potential that our whole team and coaches could see. It was really cool that they were there to support us through it all.”
Wahlert graduates eight seniors, but could return plenty of experience. Juniors Alix Oliver (who spear-headed recruiting for the team), Bree Buxton, Ivy Dearstone, Anna Kalb, Brenna Schultz and Ariana Yaklich, and sophomores Duggan and Ellie Meyer competed at the state tournament.
The hope is that this weekend marked the beginning of a sustained run of success.
“These girls were courageous and brave enough to say yes to me, and they’re the ones that paved the way,” Allen said. “I know we have other girls in Holy Family (Schools) that are in our feeder program, Little Eagles, and did they have a place? Well they have a place at Wahlert. We’re going to continue to grow the sport, and this is going to do nothing but feed it.
“Success breeds success and that’s where we’re at right now.”