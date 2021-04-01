A pair of coaches were set to make their debuts last season — one at her alma mater, which she helped lead into the state championship game in the middle of the last decade.
But then the sports world stopped at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the area’s soccer programs were forced to the sidelines as their seasons were canceled.
Now, two years after their last high school competition, soccer returns to eastern Iowa, but the landscape of the sport may look vastly different than when the last goal was scored in 2019.
Here is a capsule look at area girls soccer programs competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Alesha Duccini (2nd season)
2019 record — 7-10, 3-3 MVC
Returning starters — Grace Daack (Sr.); Jamie Weideman (Sr.); Camden Henkels (Jr.); Kaylee Herrig (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Gillian Jaeger (Jr.); Natasha Freiburger (Jr.); Haley Rindfleisch (Sr.)
Outlook — Duccini, a former Hempstead standout who led the Mustangs to the state tournament three times during her playing career, will finally get a chance to lead her alma mater on the field after her debut season was canceled. Hempstead has a large group of promising newcomers just because it’s been nearly two years since the program last played a match. There is a core group of leaders for Duccini to lean on, though. Daack had two goals and four assists to rank third on the team with eight points in 2019. She tied for the team lead with 10 goals as a freshman in 2018. Henkels had a goal and an assist, and Herrig had two helpers in 2019.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Robert Lynch (2nd season)
2019 record — 12-5, 8-2 MVC
Returning veterans — Brooke Healey (Sr., F); Jillian Manternach (Sr., D); Emma Loney (Sr., N); Reagan Whalen (Sr., G/D); Norah Perkins (Jr., D); Lily Kemp (Jr., M); Hannah Mueller (Jr., M)
Promising newcomers — Fantu Andrews; Leah Chandlee; Karley DeMoss; Ayla Kemp; Alyssa Seippel; Sophia Thomas; Lily Tschiggfrie
Outlook — The Rams put together their best season in a generation in 2019, then saw most of those players graduate over the past two summers. But the cupboard isn’t completely bare as Lynch opens his first official season in charge. Healey was Senior’s second-leading scorer with seven goals and four assists in 2019, but that is the sum total of returning points for the Rams. A young group with club experience joins the Rams’ veterans and Lynch said the cohesion is already evident. If Senior can knock the rust off quickly, Senior could be a darkhorse contender.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Jill Leibforth (4th season)
2019 record — 12-7, 3-3 MVC
Returning starters — Gabby Moran (M); Maya Wachter (M); Allie Kutsch (D); Ivy Dearstone (G); Lola Grap (F)
Promising newcomers — Emma Donovan
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have a strong group to build this season around, and those athletes have seen success in other sports. Kutsch, Moran and Wachter were part of Wahlert’s state-qualifying basketball team. Moran is also a standout cross country runner, Grap was part of the Eagles’ bowling team that competed at state, and Dearstone wrestled at the Iowa girls state tournament. There will be a gap between the seniors and the underclassmen — even the sophomores are essentially freshmen after not playing in 2020 — but Leibforth has young talent to work with. Getting back into rhythm after a year off will be a challenge, though. Wachter was second on the team with 13 goals and seven assists in 2019. Moran added nine goals and seven assists, and Grap had five goals and three assists.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Cece Zangara (16th season)
2019 record — 6-12, 2-7 MVC
Returning starters — Faith Krapfl (Jr., G); Macy Simon (Sr., M); Faith Bower (Sr., M)
Other returning veterans — Leah Digmann (Jr., F); Sydney Hill (Jr., M); Kirsten Davis (Sr., M); Taylor Faulkner (Sr., D); Kaylee Schueller (Sr., D); Aspen Hill (Jr.); Sadye Lyons (Sr., D)
Promising newcomers — Grace Bower (Soph., D)
Outlook — The Bobcats are brimming with enthusiasm after missing out on all of last season. Western Dubuque, like many other programs, will be lacking experience, but Zangara is hoping the talent on her roster will help offset that youth and allow the Bobcats to rise in the always tough MVC. Digmann is the team’s top returning scorer after notching three goals in 2019. Faith Bower had two goals and three assists, and Lyons also had two goals. Simon and Davis both had one assist. Krapfl returns as the team’s top goalkeeper after saving 85.4% of the shots on goal she faced in 2019.