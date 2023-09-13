Chuck Haas knew when he stepped down that he would be leaving the program in good hands.
There aren’t many people who love the sport of wrestling, he believes, more than his son Brett.
Brett Haas on Tuesday was announced as the next head coach of Dubuque Hempstead’s wrestling program, succeeding his father, who stepped down last month.
“He’s the most passionate dude I’ve ever met in my life about the sport of wrestling,” Chuck Haas said of his middle son last month. “He just lives it, eats it, breathes it. He’s around it all the time. Next to his fiancee, I think it’s his No. 1 love in the world. Sometimes, I’d probably question that.
“We’re always tweaking stuff and he’s always had great ideas of stuff to do, changes we’ve made over the years and he obviously plans on doing more of that. He’s the man and there definitely won’t be a drop off when he takes over as the head coach.”
That much has been apparent for those watching the Mustangs over the past few seasons.
Haas, a state qualifier under his father, has taken on increased duties since joining the program as an assistant coach in 2014.
The 2012 Hempstead graduate has coached with Iowa USA Wrestling, an organization he credits with helping Hempstead build its tradition and reputation, since 2017. He was recently elected as the kids director with Iowa USA Wrestling and will oversee the 14U program. He is also a member of the Iowa USA Wrestling board of directors.
“I think one of the main reasons that our program has been on kind of an upward trajectory for the past 10 years or so is our increased participation in Iowa USA Wrestling stuff, where every summer our guys compete at the freestyle and Greco state tournaments and the regional tournaments and if they compete well enough, they get to make the Iowa national team for the national duals and the national tournament,” he said. “I think it’s vitally important for our program that they train hard in the summer, and I’m lucky enough to be involved with the organization.”
Brett Haas adds his name to a list of accomplished coaches. Dan Dunham built the foundation for the Mustangs program prior to Chuck Haas taking over in 1999.
The Hempstead staff includes both of Brett’s brothers. Older brother, Brock, is the head coach of the girls program and younger brother, Brandon, is an assistant with the boys.
Chuck Haas led the Mustangs to three appearances in the state dual tournament, including a program-best fourth-place finish in 2016. He coached 100 state qualifiers, 46 state medalists, 12 state finalists and four state champions during his time at Hempstead. The Mustangs went 301-205 in dual meets under him.
But Brett Haas doesn’t see that as pressure. He sees it as an honor.
And he can see the possibilities.
“Both those coaches, Dunham and my dad, built such a great tradition that it’s turned this job into, I mean, I see it as one of the best few head coaching jobs really in the state. It’s a really great honor,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s pressure, but I’m definitely excited, because there are a lot of really, really good things in place right now. But in the same breath, I really kind of view this program for the long term. We’ve got awesome kids in the program right now, and I think that our community has the potential to make Hempstead wrestling into a state-renowned dynasty. It’s really exciting.”