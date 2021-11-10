East Dubuque expects to know soon where the future of its football program lies.
Southwestern is still gathering input, with its potential choices pending on its neighbor’s decision.
Both programs, one on each side of the Wisconsin and Illinois border, are facing major changes with declining participation numbers.
There could be movement as early as next week.
East Dubuque will have a town hall meeting with football players from every level of the program and their parents in the high school cafeteria on Tuesday, with the hopes of taking a recommendation to the school board meeting the following night.
East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni said there have been no hard commitments either way so far, but that will need to change soon as the process moves along.
“At that meeting we are asking for the parents and the boys that are part of the program, from elementary grades through high school, to give us a commitment so then we can go to the board with a recommendation,” Sirianni said Tuesday. “At this point it’s all been fact-finding and answering questions people have with the intent that we were not going to try to steer anybody in any direction.”
It’s important to Sirianni to make sure the school and board doesn’t take a public stance on any of its options before gathering all the possible information, including the opinions of those who will be most directly impacted by the school board’s decision.
East Dubuque is set to return about two dozen players to the high school football team next fall. That leaves the Warriors with three basic choices: Remain as a stand-alone 11-player program, join a growing shift in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and move to 8-player, or seek out a co-operative agreement with a neighboring school.
“We’ve tried to intentionally be non-committal in that way so the parents and kids feel they can truly share their thoughts and have an open and candid conversation,” he said.
Tradition would suggest that remaining a standalone 11-player program would be the preferred option, but it comes with drawbacks. Sirianni said with the returning numbers, that would leave the Warriors unable to play both a varsity and junior varsity schedule next season.
Southwestern is in a similar situation, but a little more dire.
Southwestern was forced to forfeit the final three games of its season — a rash of injuries left the team with 13 healthy players and COVID-19 quarantines soon left the Wildcats with even fewer — and a majority of its roster will be graduating in the spring, leaving the program with single-digit returning players.
For Southwestern, remaining an 11-player program would entail playing JV only next season with the hope of returning to varsity competition in a year or two. Among the two other options, finding a co-op would be the preferred choice, with the caveat that it be a neighboring district.
Whatever recommendation arises out of Tuesday’s meeting, Sirianni expects movement soon.
“I think for the sake of all the different groups that are kind of entangled in this conversation, yes, we need to be able to make that decision and move forward at that point,” he said.