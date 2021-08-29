A capsule look at the Iowa girls prep cross country season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (11th year)
Last season — The Comets competed at the Cascade state qualifier but did not compile a team score.
Returning state qualifiers — Gabby Williamson (sr., 42nd overall, 21:33.9), Delaney Dunne (jr., 99th, 22:47).
Other returning letterwinners — Grace Hingtgen (soph.), Hannah Braet (soph.).
Promising newcomer — Jade Sprout (fr.).
Outlook — The Comets have a solid 1-2-3 scoring punch in Williamson, Dunne and Hingtgen, but depth will be a concern again this season. Williamson is seeking a fourth consecutive berth in the state meet in Fort Dodge. Williamson enters the season ranked No. 26 in Class 1A.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Olivia Dietzel (2nd season)
Last season — The Mohawks finished fourth at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade.
Returning state qualifiers — Holly Beauchamp (sr., 23rd overall, 20:51.3), Kaylee Koos (sr., 47th, 21:39.4).
Other returning letterwinners — Allison Kettmann (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Kayln Skrivseth (fr.), Alaina DeSotel (fr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks return three runners with state meet experience, including Kettmann who ran at Fort Dodge two years ago and finished eighth at the state track meet in the 400 hurdles. Despite having just five runners on the roster, the Mohawks expect to contend in the Tri-Rivers Conference this season. In the preseason individual poll, Beauchamp held down the No. 5 spot, and Koos came in at No. 29.
CASCADE
Coach — Phil Kauder (1st season)
Last season — The Cougars finished third at their own Class 1A qualifying meet behind eventual state champ Hudson and South Winneshiek and just-missed a trip to state.
Returning letterwinners — Grace Bower (jr.), Anna Conlin (jr.), Lilly Topping (jr.).
Outlook — Kauder, a Cascade distance running legend, takes over from long-time Cougars mentor Bob Davidshofer, who retired after last season. The Cougars’ roster includes only three runners.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (16th year)
Last season — The Eagles hosted a Class 1A state qualifier but posted an incomplete team score.
Returning letterwinners — Isabel Breitbach (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Whitley Harbor, Hailey Gaul, Eleanor Dickson.
Outlook — The Eagles have just four runners out for the program this season.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Tyson Squiers (5th year)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished 10th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Jesup.
Returning state qualifier — Maria Kruse (soph., 10th overall, 20:02).
Other returning letterwinners — Abby Knepper (jr.), Sydney Reiter (sr.), Ellie Recker (jr.), Jordan Thier (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Julia Mertz (soph.), Maria Dudzik (soph.), Madelyn Reiter (fr.).
Outlook — Kruse returns after setting the school record of 20:02 at the state meet as a freshman last fall. This is one of the largest teams in program history, and there is quality depth as well, so the Trailblazers hope to have team success in the rugged WaMaC Conference. Kruse enters the season ranked No. 11 in Class 2A.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Mike Lutgen (15th season)
Last season — The Vikings placed 8th at the Class 1A state qualifier hosted by Clayton Ridge.
Returning letterwinners — Brooke Amling (soph.), Schyler Meyer (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Addy Kirby (jr.), Brooke Bolinger (soph.), Ellie Kirby (fr.).
Outlook — The Vikings have just six girls out for the program, but they work extremely well together and have experience in track relays, which should help in pack running. The key will be learning to pace themselves, as three of the runners are new to the sport.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (4th year)
Last season — The Cardinals placed 10th at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Monticello.
Returning letterwinners — Ariana Payton (sr.), Harley Eye (sr.), Olivia McDermott (soph.), Reese Kuhlman (soph.), Ali Simmons (soph.).
Outlook — The Cardinals have built some depth in the program, with 12 runners out for the sport and five runners with a combined seven varsity letters.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Co-coaches — Sara Dever
Last season — The Wildcats competed at the Class 1A state qualifier at Clayton Ridge but did not post a team score.
Top runners — Jordan Hogan (sr.), Emma Doyl (sr.), Isabel Imler, Allison Hogan, McKenna Bush.
Outlook — The Wildcats are still building the girls side of the program with five runners out. Imler could surprise people in her first season out for the sport.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Ben Moser
Last season — The Hawks placed eigth at the Class 3A regional meet at Monticello.
Top underclassmen last season — Noelle Bardgett, Lucy Loecke, Izzy Schmitz, Faith Litterer, Faith Rich,Grace Millenkamp.
Outlook — The Hawks had just one senior run at the Class 3A state qualifying meet a year ago.