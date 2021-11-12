Derek Leicht listened intently to the elite runners ahead of him in the loaded Dubuque Hempstead distance running pipeline.
And now he will follow in their footsteps in earning the opportunity to run at the next level.
Leicht on Thursday verbally committed to run for the University of Iowa track & field team next year and plans to sign his national letter of intent with the Hawkeyes next week.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Hawkeye,” Leicht said. “The fact that I have an opportunity to go there and run … to me, that’s the coolest thing ever. Obviously, they have a really good track program — winning the Big Ten championship the last couple of years — so I know it’s a place where I’m going to get better as a runner. All in all, I’m just really excited.”
A four-year varsity track and cross country runner, Leicht credited his Hempstead coaches and teammates for paving the way. David Holesinger went on to run at the University of Northern Iowa, Ben Hermiston at Florida Gulf Coast University and Ryan Winger at Loras College.
“I really wanted to step into their shoes and keep the pipeline going,” said Leicht, who ran at state cross country all four years. “They told me everything I needed to know about getting better, and I can’t thank them enough for sharing their experiences. They told me the things that worked for them, but they also shared what didn’t work for them so I could avoid it.
“It’s super important to have mentors like them. Going into it as a freshman, you’re always nervous. You don’t know what to expect. They took me under their wings and made the transition from middle school to high school so much easier, especially with running.”
Hempstead track coach Mark Ressler saw something special in Leicht right away.
“With Derek, it begins with the values that have been instilled by his family, especially his parents,” said Ressler, who coached Leicht in cross country for three seasons. “He certainly values excelling in all arenas, especially in academics and athletics. One of the things that stood out his freshman year and has continued is his foundation. He has an understanding of who he is. That’s why we’ve seen him explode on the scene as a Division I scholarship athlete.
“He’s unwavering in being true to his character and his values. He’s a really disciplined and focused student and you can see that translate to how he practices and the focus, dedication and attention to detail he has at practice. That leads to that elite-level athletic success.”
Leicht’s sister, Kaylee, earned National Junior College Athletic Association all-American honors as a freshman at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, this spring. She placed third in the 4x800 relay, fifth in the distance medley relay and seventh in the 800 at the national meet in Pittsburg, Kan.
Derek Leicht kicked his training into another gear in the past few years to become one of the state’s elite runners. He rose to No. 1 in the Iowa Class 4A cross country rankings early this fall after winning the prestigious Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa, and finished 15th in the 5K at state after taking 25th as a junior.
“I became a lot more committed and dedicated over the last year,” Leicht said. “I made it my main goal to focus on running. It became the most important thing to me, because I wanted to be the best I can be.”
Leicht will only run next year and does not plan to continue in cross country. The Iowa coaching staff has him penciled in to run mainly the 800 meters, but also the 400 and mile.
At the Class 4A state track meet this spring, Leicht placed fourth in the 800 in 1:55.81 and ninth in the 400 in 51.30. He also placed fifth in the 800 and fifth in the distance medley relay at the Drake Relays.
Leicht served as a state meet alternate as a freshman, and his sophomore season was wiped out by the pandemic.