Tommy Specht takes a deep breath, exhales and readies himself for the next pitch.
The approach he takes in the batter’s box mirrors the way he has handled the pressure that comes along with being one of the top baseball players in the high school graduating class of 2022. In the next five weeks, his future will come into clearer focus.
Will he play at the University of Kentucky, where he signed a national letter of intent in November? Or, will a Major League Baseball team select him high enough in the July 17-19 draft to persuade him into signing a professional contract right away?
“First and foremost, I consider it a blessing to be in this situation to begin with, because not many high schoolers my age are getting looked at like that,” Specht, 17, said this week before flying to Arlington, Texas, for a workout with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. “Even though it is a lot of pressure, I just try to focus on what I can control, and that’s giving my best attitude and my best effort.
“What I’ve learned through this whole process is not all 30 Major League teams are going to like you. If you stick to your game and not try to change for someone else, there are going to be a few teams willing to take you. It only takes one. I’m going to continue to play my game and trust that someone is going to like it enough to take me.”
Baseball America listed Specht as one of the 36 standout performers from last fall’s Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association Championships in Jupiter, Fla., based on his performance with the Cincinnati Reds’ Scout team. The publication also ranked him among the nation’s top 50 high school players in his class, and ESPN had him in its top 100.
“It’s anyone’s guess,” said Mike Specht, Tommy’s father. “There’s not really a mock draft or list maker that truly knows. He’s been all over the place in terms of ‘where’ they think he will go. They are all ultimately guessing.”
Specht, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder, earned first-team all-state accolades as a sophomore at Dubuque Wahlert. He played half of his junior season with the Golden Eagles before joining the Mississippi-based East Coast Sox for national-level tournaments and participating in elite-level showcases. He graduated in January.
In addition to more showcases and individual workouts with MLB teams, Specht will play for the Clinton LumberKings. Major League Baseball eliminated the Clinton franchise when it streamlined the Minor League Baseball system prior to the 2021 season, and now the LumberKings compete in the Prospects League, an amateur wooden-bat circuit for players with college eligibility remaining.
Specht has played two games for the LumberKings and went 3-for-9 with two doubles and three RBIs while batting out of the leadoff spot.
“Tommy is such a good kid, and he has a maturity about him, so you couldn’t tell he’s basically a high school senior hanging out with the college guys,” said Jack Dahm, the head coach at Mount Mercy University who manages the LumberKings in the summer. “Then, you put his physical ability in there, and all of the guys on our team were impressed by how well he fit in.
“I saw a lot of kids who were really good for their (Division I) colleges and struggled in this league last year. You’re not used to hitting with wood or playing 60 games in 68 days. It’s a grind. So, it’s impressive to see him have some success for us early on.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for him this summer. If he doesn’t sign with a big league organization, it’ll prepare him for Kentucky and also for professional baseball down the road.”
Clinton’s roster includes several Big Ten Conference players, including Iowa’s Brody Brecht, Ben Beutel and Cade Moss. Last summer, former Dubuque standouts Jakob Kirman and T.J. Deardorff pitched for Clinton at various points in the season.
“It’s a pretty cool opportunity, because they’re all very advanced players,” Specht said. “When you’re facing guys who are basically Saturday starters for Big Ten teams, you can’t help but elevate your game. It shows you what it takes to play at the next level, whether it’s college or pro, and not many guys my age get that opportunity.
“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence, for sure. I know at the next level, everyone around me is going to be really good. It just reinforces the fact that you have to do all of the little things every day if you’re going to have success at the next level.”
Specht already ranks among the elite in his high school graduating class in several key measurables. According to the Cedar Rapids-based Perfect Game USA scouting service, his outfield throwing velocity of 96 mph ranks in the 99.3 percentile, his 60-yard dash time of 6.4 seconds ranks in the 98.59 percentile, and his bat exit velocity of 104 mph ranks in the 99.87 percentile.
“He’s a five-tool player, no question about it,” Dahm said. “He hits, he hits with power, he can run, he has tremendous arm strength … that doesn’t come along very often. You add all of that with his mental make-up, and he’s a pretty special player.
“His first game with us, he might have been pressing a little bit. But he came back the next day, relaxed and went 3-for-5 with an opposite-field double that one-hopped the left-field wall. And we have a pretty big ballpark down here. And he did all of that in front of 3,000 people, which is more people than he’s ever played for. That tells you all you need to know about his maturity and his make-up.”
Specht has already participated in individual workouts for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Rangers. He has been invited to the MLB Draft Combine, which begins Tuesday at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
The combine will include the top 300 draft-eligible players, as identified by USA Baseball and the 30 MLB clubs. In addition to on-field testing, players will participate in medical evaluations and educational programming designed to prepare players for careers in the game.
“I’m extremely excited for it,” Specht said. “It’ll be my opportunity to show myself against guys my age who people think have been rising in the draft the last few months. Because of the cold spring we had, I didn’t have as many opportunities to showcase myself like the guys from warm-weather states have been able to do.
“It’s always been my dream to get drafted and play professionally. But, if it’s not meant to be this summer, it’s going to take care of itself. My main focus right now is having my body ready to perform, no matter what opportunity I have going forward.”
Specht said he frequently chats with Ian Moller, a Wahlert graduate who now plays in the Rangers’ organization after being selected in the fourth round last summer.
“There are always a lot of ups and downs throughout the whole process, and he’s always been there to help me,” Specht said. “He just went through the whole process last year, so it’s nice to have him in my corner and offering advice.”
