FARLEY, Iowa — He didn’t have many, but Ryan Klostermann’s final punch out was as clutch as it gets.
With the tying run lurking just 90 feet away and nobody out in the sixth inning, Western Dubuque’s veteran right-hander slammed the door and retired the next three hitters to preserve his team’s one-run lead as the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats bested rival West Delaware, 6-3, in the opening game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Paul Scherrman Field.
Klostermann, who tossed a complete-game three-hitter, struck out the Hawks’ Sam Niles for his fourth and final strikeout of the contest with Western Dubuque clinging to a one-run lead and erased a fierce West Delaware attempt to draw even.
The Bobcats completed the sweep with an 11-1 win in the nightcap in 6 innings.
“I just really wasn’t thinking about (the situation) right there,” said Klostermann, who coaxed a ground out and a pop out before the strikeout to leave the tying run stranded at third. “I was just thinking about getting the guy at the plate, and basically just let my teammates do the work. I just wanted to keep throwing strikes.”
Freshman Brett Harris launched his first-career varsity home run, a towering two-run fly ball that ricocheted off the top off the right-center field fence before bouncing over to stake the Bobcats to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
“It was my first-ever homer on this field,” Harris said. “I hit it off the cap of the bat, but then I saw the right fielder keep going back, and then heard it doink off the wall. Then I saw the ump twirling his finger, and at that point I knew it went out.”
Harris made sure to retrieve the ball as a keepsake, but quickly shifted his focus back to the task at hand.
“In the moment, it’s real nice,” Harris said. “After, you just have to kind of forget about it and go back to work.”
Klostermann didn’t allow a baserunner through three innings and rendered West Delaware hitless through four. The Hawks plated their first run in the fifth on a wild pitch before mounting a rally in the sixth.
Will Ward and Peyton Aldrich singled, and Hayden Lyness followed with a triple just inside the right-field line to cut the deficit to 4-3.
But Klostermann locked in.
“I talked to (catcher) Brayden (Delaney), and we figured out something different that worked,” Klostermann said. “We used that, flushed that inning and went on with the game.”
Klostermann is now 4-0 on the season.
Colton McIlrath delivered a two-run triple of his own in the bottom of the sixth to stake the Bobcats to a 6-3 lead.
“That was huge,” Klostermann said. “Especially since I knew I was getting close to my pitch limit. That helped me just focus on getting outs and finishing the game.”
In the nightcap, the Bobcats scored five times in the third and four in the fourth, along with single runs in the second and sixth innings to complete the sweep via the mercy rule.
Hunter Quagliano was 3-for-4 with two doubles an RBI and four runs scored, Tanner Anderson had two hits and three RBIs and Connor Maiers added two doubles and two runs driven in to spur Western Dubuque’s 14-hit barrage.
“The second game we really got our bats going in the way that we have been all year, so that was fun,” Casey Bryant said.
To complement his homer, Harris picked up the Game 2 victory on the mound, tossing six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.
The Bobcats (21-5) travel to Petrakis Park in Dubuque to take on 3A No. 9-ranked Dubuque Wahlert in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader on Friday.
“Each team we play teaches us a little bit more about ourselves and what we need to do to win,” Bryant said. “We’ve always believed in playing a really tough schedule. We’re not afraid to lose.”