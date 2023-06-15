06072023-wdvswestdelawarebaseball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Brett Harris is congratulated by coach Casey Bryant after hitting a two-run home run against West Delaware on Wednesday night at Paul Scherrman Field in Farley, Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

FARLEY, Iowa — He didn’t have many, but Ryan Klostermann’s final punch out was as clutch as it gets.

With the tying run lurking just 90 feet away and nobody out in the sixth inning, Western Dubuque’s veteran right-hander slammed the door and retired the next three hitters to preserve his team’s one-run lead as the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats bested rival West Delaware, 6-3, in the opening game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Paul Scherrman Field.