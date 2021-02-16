Dubuque Hempstead's Libby Leach enjoyed Cadillac Lanes so much on Tuesday afternoon, she punched a return ticket for next week. The same could be said for the Western Dubuque girls bowling team.
Leach, a sophomore, rolled a two-game series of 233-244—477 to win an Iowa Class 3A regional individual championship at Cadillac and a berth in next week’s state tournament in the same house. Western Dubuque rallied late in the Baker games to win its Class 2A regional team title.
Hempstead and Senior sit on the bubble for team berths to state after finishing second and third to Cedar Falls. The Tigers shot 3,042 to edge the Mustangs by eight pins, and Senior came in with a 2,955.
At-large berths in all three classes will not be decided until Thursday, as one Class 3A regional, one Class 2A regional and two Class 1A regionals were postponed by inclement weather.
“It’s a really good feeling to win it as a sophomore, especially when you see most of the individual winners are usually juniors or seniors,” said Leach, whose older sister, Natalie, won an individual state title for Hempstead as a junior in 2018 and now bowls at Hawkeye Community College. “She gave me a lot of really good advice for bowling in this environment. She just said, ‘Don’t worry. Really, just go out there, throw the ball and have fun. If you try too hard, it’s not going to go well. If you make it, you make it, and if you don’t, you don’t. Having fun is the main thing.’”
Western Dubuque shot a 2,782 to defeat host Waterloo East by 25 pins, followed by Waverly-Shell Rock (2,602), Decorah (2,369), Cedar Rapids Xavier (2,363) and Marion (1,955).
Sara Horsfield, a senior, led the Bobcats with a regional-winning 268-172—440, followed by sophomore Kirsten Butcher’s fifth-place 394, senior Lanie Konzen’s eighth-place 368, junior Sam Neuses’ 10th-place 366 and freshman Baylee Neyen’s 320, while junior Ceci Daly’s 313 did not factor in the scoring.
“I’ve been in kind of a slump for a long time, so it felt good to come out with a pretty high game in the first game,” said Horsfield, who beat Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jasmine Ator by 24 pins for the title. “I was pretty nervous the second game because I wanted to keep the high series so I could go to state. But, to be honest, it’s a much better feeling to know we’re going as a team, instead of me just going to state by myself.
“We bowled really well as a team today and had some really big split pick-ups. We definitely deserved it.”
The Bobcats led East, 1,888-1,867, after individuals, but the Trojans surged into the lead with a 204-126 victory in the first game of Bakers.
Western Dubuque won the second game, 233-182, East responded with a 194-175 win in the third game, and the Bobcats took the fourth, 172-158. Western Dubuque shot 188 in the final game and finished early enough to watch all of East’s 152 game to claim the title. The Trojans knew they needed a 177 to tied.
“We had to sit there and wait to see what was going to happen, but it felt good to come out on top,” Bobcats coach Larry Knipper said. “The girls have bowled fairly well all year over at Cadillac, so they were used to it. The nerves got to us a little early, but once we settled down, we came around and ended up bowling really well.”
Leach edged Cedar Falls’ Anna Frahm by 13 pins for the Class 3A regional title, while Hempstead junior Zoe Schultz took third with a 456 and Senior 12th grader Emma Clancy placed fourth with a 440.
Hempstead junior Erin Langel placed sixth with a 433, senior Beth Johll took 20th with a 356, and senior Kirsten Mitchell contributed a 347, while senior Emily Mueller’s 306 did not factor in the Mustangs team count. After leading Cedar Falls by 59 pins through individuals, the Mustangs rolled Baker games of 192, 198, 205, 201 and 169 while Cedar Falls mounted a charge. The Tigers won the first four Baker games to pull ahead.
“Anything over 3,000 should give you a pretty good shot at an at-large berth, I would think,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “The girls bowled awesome. They were picking up some unbelievable splits that gave us a lot of momentum.”
Senior placed all five of its scoring bowlers in the top 20 to have a shot at an at-large bid. Freshman Mackenzie Lang took eighth with a 429, followed by sophomore Jaquelyn Hochrein in 10th with a 423, junior Ella Pregler in 17th with a 373 and freshman Clara Pregler in 19th with a 361, while senior Abriana Reed’s 333 did not factor in the scoring.
The Rams shot Baker games of 158, 236, 116, 195 and 224 after posting the second-highest score after individuals with a 2,026.