03182023-clarkewomen.jpg
Buy Now

Clarke’s Nicole McDermott tries to put up a shot during an NAIA tournament semifinal game against Dakota State on Friday at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Clarke won, 79-69.

 Tim Tushla/For the Telegraph Herald

This magical run isn’t over yet.

Clarke will play for a national championship.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.