Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior each landed six swimmers on the second-annual all-city boys swimming team.
Here is an alphabetical look at the honorees:
Matteo Barzagli (Senior) — The senior swam on the Rams’ 22nd-place 400 freestyle relay that went 3:25.41 at the state meet in Iowa City. He was an honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection.
Tate Billmeyer (Hempstead) — A senior, he qualified for state in three events. Billmeyer finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.1, swam the breaststroke on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.20 and took 18th-place, and swam the third leg on the 19th-place 400 free relay that went 3:21.18.
Pierce Casper (Senior) — Casper posted the highest finish among city swimmers at the state meet when he went 58.86 and took sixth place in the 100 breaststroke. The senior also swam the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay team that went 1:42.97. Casper was one of two Dubuque swimmers to claim a district title when he went 59.78 in the 100 breaststroke at Clinton. He was a second-team all-MVC selection.
Mathias Chamberlain (Hempstead) — The senior qualified for state in four events, including three relays. He took 18th with a 4:52.51 in the 500 freestyle, swam freestyle on the 18th-place 200 medley relay that went 1:43.20, anchored the 19th-place 400 free relay that went 3:21.18 and anchored the 200 free relay that went 1:31.59 and took 21st. He was an honorable mention all-MVC selection.
Brian Day (Senior) — The senior swam the breaststroke leg on the Rams’ 17th-place 200 medley realy that swam a 1:43.20 at state. He was an honorable mention all-MVC selection.
Nick Dolphin (Hempstead) — A senior, he swam on two relay teams at state. His backstroke led off the 18th-place 200 medley relay that went 1:43.20 and swam the third leg of the 200 free relay that went 1:31.59 and took 21st. He was an honorable mention all-MVC selection.
Gavin Hall (Senior) — The junior made the state meet in three events, including a 21st-place effort of 55.17 in the 100 backstroke. He swam the backstroke on the 17th-place 200 medley relay that went 1:42.97 and swam anchor on the 22nd-place 400 free relay that went 3:25.41. He was a second-team all-MVC pick.
George Holesinger (Hempstead) — A sophomore, he advanced to state in four events. He took 16th with a 1:46.26 in the 200 freestyle and 18th with a 48.46 in the 100 freestyle before leading off the 21st-place 200 free relay (1:31.59) and the 19th-place 400 free relay (3:21.18). Holesinger was one of two Dubuque swimmers to claim a district title when he went 1:45.96 in the 200 freestyle at Clinton. He was also the only Dubuque swimmer to earn first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.
Josh Rusch (Senior) — A junior, he swam on a pair of relays at state. He swam the butterfly in helping the 200 medley finish 17th in 1:42.97 and led off the 22nd-place 400 free relay that went 3:25.41. He was an honorable mention all-MVC selection.
Devin Tigges (Hempstead) — The junior earned honorable mention all-MVC with his performance in the 400 free relay.
Cole Wolbers (Senior) — A senior, he swam the second leg on the Rams’ 22nd-place 400 free relay that went 3:25.41. He was an honorable mention all-MVC selection.
Aiden Yaklich (Hempstead) — The sophomore swam on three relays at state. He swam the butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.20 and took 18th, swam the second leg of the 200 free relay that went 1:31.59 and took 21st and swam the second leg on the 400 free relay that went 3:21.18 and took 19th. He was an honorable mention all-MVC selection.