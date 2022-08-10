Tyler Saeugling spent 10 seasons in the Dubuque Senior baseball program as a player and later a coach, and he’s always hoped this day would come.

Saeugling, a 2010 graduate of Senior, will become the Rams’ next head coach, pending school board approval in September. He replaces Andrew Reese, who posted a 61-103-2 record in five seasons and stepped down at the conclusion of a 6-28 campaign to spend more time with family.

