Tyler Saeugling spent 10 seasons in the Dubuque Senior baseball program as a player and later a coach, and he’s always hoped this day would come.
Saeugling, a 2010 graduate of Senior, will become the Rams’ next head coach, pending school board approval in September. He replaces Andrew Reese, who posted a 61-103-2 record in five seasons and stepped down at the conclusion of a 6-28 campaign to spend more time with family.
“I’m very excited to have the opportunity,” said Saeugling, who landed an assistant coaching job on Tim Felderman’s staff in his first summer out of high school. “Since then, it’s always been the job I’ve wanted. The program has always been very near and dear to me. I’ve always wanted to see it be successful, and I hope I can do that here.”
Saeugling played at Ellsworth Community College and Bemidji State University while helping out with the Rams program from 2011-2016. He coached at three different high schools in Arizona from 2016-2021 and served as the head cross country coach at Marcos de Niza High School from 2017-2020.
Saeugling recently moved back to his hometown with his fiancé, Audrey, and accepted a special education teaching position at Dubuque Hempstead.
“We were looking for a change of pace from the bigger city, and Dubuque seemed to be the place that made the most sense,” Saeugling said. “We wanted to be around family, and we hope to start our own family relatively soon. She’s originally from Indiana, but I have a lot of connections here, and it seemed like the simplest way to move back to the Midwest.”
Saeugling said he will look for three key ingredients — body language, attitude and effort — in building a culture at Senior.
“I pride myself on being a transformational coach, rather than a transactional coach,” Saeugling said. “As far as wins and losses, obviously I want to win. But first, we have to establish what the expectations are and hold everyone — from players to coaches to families to anyone involved — to the same standards.
“Everything is going to be earned. Nothing will be given. That’s the culture I want to establish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.