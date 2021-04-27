Cuba City junior Hailey Stich received spring volleyball all-state honorable mention recognition from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday.
The standout outside hitter led the Cubans to a tight loss in the regional final and closed with an 11-4 record. The spring all-state teams (first, second and honorable mention) spanned all divisions that played the alternate spring season.
Stich led the Cubans this season in kills (188, 4.3 per set) and ace serves (27), while ranking second with 192 digs.
PREP BASEBALL
Dakota 7, East Dubuque 1 — At Dakota, Ill.: Jon Montag hit for a double, but the Warriors could only manage three hits and lost their opener.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
North Fayette Valley 7, Clayton Ridge 1 — At Fayette, Iowa: Caden Palmer scored and Carson Dudley made eight saves at goalkeeper, but the Eagles were downed by the TigerHawks.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Blazers runners-up — At Amana, Iowa: Nate Offerman fired a 46 and Sean Hinerichsen added a 47 as Dyersville Beckman finished second at the Clear Creek-Amana Invite.
Monticello 169, Cascade 176 — At Monticello, Iowa: Gavin Manternach shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, and Ray Martin added a 43, but the Cougars fell at Monticello.
Clayton Ridge 202, West Central 257 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Zander Purman earned medalist honors with a 43, and Jayce Wille added a 50 as the Eagles won at Guttenberg Golf Course.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Monticello 183, Cascade 227 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ellie Noonan shot a 54 and Anna Manternach chipped in a 55 as the Cougars were beat at Fillmore Fairways.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke playing Heart championship series this weekend — Clarke University and Central Methodist University will meet this weekend in Fayette, Mo., in the Heart of America Conference regular-season conference championship series. The two squads will play a best-of-three series with the winner being crowned the league’s regular-season champion.
Coach Dan Spain’s Pride finished on top of the league’s North Division with a 20-6 conference mark, while the Eagles of Central Methodist finished first in the South Division with a 24-3 Heart record.
Friday’s game is set for 3 p.m. on Friday. The two squads will face off again at 1 p.m. on Saturday. If necessary, a third game to determine the regular-season champion will be contested at 3 p.m.
The winner of this weekend’s series will earn the top seed in the Heart Tournament, set for May 6-11 in Ozark, Mo. The runner-up will be the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Gard honored by WBCA — UW-Platteville coach Jeff Gard and staff were named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division II/III Coach and Staff of the Year.
The Pioneers finished the abbreviated season 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, claiming the league’s regular-season and tournament championships.