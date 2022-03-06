Fennimore is a state wrestling champion once again.
Brecken Muench delivered the clinching victory with a major decision at 120 pounds, and the second-seeded Golden Eagles toppled No. 1 and defending champion Coleman, 37-23, on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin FieldHouse in Madison, Wis.
It is the third state title in program history for Fennimore (16-2), which claimed gold in 2016 and 2019. The Golden Eagles were state runners-up an additional three times (2017, 2018, 2020) in their eight state appearances.
Coleman was seeking its 12th state title and second in three seasons.
Connar Northouse (132) opened the championship dual with 10-8 victory and Tristan Steldt followed with a 10-0 major decision at 138. Kaden Hahn added a 5-3 victory at 145 to give the Golden Eagles a 10-0 lead.
Nathan Blaschke (170) won a 12-3 major decision after Coleman trimmed Fennimore’s lead to two points, but back-to-back pins from the Cougars gave Coleman the lead.
Cameron Winkers won by fall in 2:44 at 220 to draw the teams even at 20. Coleman inched ahead again, but Amryn Nutter won a 17-1 technical fall at 106 and Ian Crapp (113) added a 5-0 victory to push the Eagles in front, 28-23, with two bouts left.
Muench beat Coleman’s John Nowak, 11-2, to seal the victory, and Brett Birchman followed with a 21-2 technical fall at 126 to close it out.
Fennimore beat Saint Croix Falls, 35-30, in the semifinals.
Cameron Wolf (182), Winkers (195), Wyatt Miles (220) and Nutter (106) won by fall for the Golden Eagles, and Birchman (126) and Syler Zdanczewicz (160) added major decision. Wyatt Ahnen (152) also won for Fennimore.
Prairie du Chien lost in the Division 2 semifinals to defending champion Amery, 35-31.
Ryder Koenig (126) and Rhett Koenig (132) had pins for the Blackhawks, who won the first six matches to build a 25-0 lead before Amery won seven in a row to put the match out of reach.
Drake Ingham (120) won by forfeit and Jeremiah Avery (160) won a major decision for Prairie du Chien. Drew Hird (138), Luke Kramer (145) and Maddox Cejka (152) won decisions.
Prairie du Chien was in the tournament for the third time in program history, all in the last three seasons.