Sam Huntington had himself a ball game on Thursday, and the East Dubuque baseball team is on a hot streak.
Huntington went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs with his bat, then also won on the mound with a dominant 16 strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings as the Warriors topped River Ridge/Scales Mound, 6-2, in East Dubuque, Ill.
It was the eighth straight win for the Warriors (8-4) after opening the season winless in four games.
Cuba City 2-12, Riverdale 1-1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey hit a double and Kobe Vosberg won on the bump in a tight opener, then Lucey and Dominic Hoerner had three hits apiece in Game 2 while Hoerner won on the mound as the Cubans swept.
River Valley 6, Prairie du Chien 3 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks hung tough, but fell short of River Valley.
PREP SOFTBALL
Mineral Point 7-10, Cuba City 4-0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Mallory Lindsey went 2-for-3 in the second game for the Pointers in a sweep of the Cubans, who got a home run from Hailey Stich in the opener.
Potosi/Cassville 7, Black Hawk 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: The co-op delivered 10 hits and overcame five errors to earn a home win over Black Hawk.
West Carroll 14, Stockton/Warren 13 — At Stockton, Ill.: Emilie Slichenmyer hit two doubles and Kaylee Luke had three hits, but the Warhawks were clipped in a shootout.
East Dubuque 9, Lena-Winslow 6 — At Lena, Ill.: Sharon Mai went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as the Warriors grinded to a victory on Wednesday night.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Bobcats win crown — At Bunker Hill Golf Course: McKenna Stackis led the way with an 81, Hannah Fangmann had an 82 and Hanna Kluesner added a 90 as Western Dubuque scored a 344 and won the six-team Ram Invitational.
Morgan Hawkins won medalist honors with an 81 on a card back, helping Dubuque Hempstead to a 360 and runner-up honors.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 3, Anamosa 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Julian Nam scored twice as the Mohawks won at home over Anamosa.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Muscatine 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Timmerman Field: The Mustangs were blanked at home by Muscatine.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Anamosa 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks triumphed at home over Anamosa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans split — At Waverly, Iowa: Dubuque split its first pair of games at the American Rivers Conference tournament. Deanna Origer went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs, while Kylee Biedermann hit four doubles with five RBIs in a 15-4 rout of Wartburg. The Spartans (23-18) lost to Nebraska Wesleyan, 8-2, and will meet Central today.
UW-Oshkosh 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Shannon Gaul homered to centerfield in the first inning, but that’s all the offense the Pioneers (17-17) could manage in bowing out of the WIAC tournament in the semifinals.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans miss cut — At East Lansing, Mich.: The University of Dubuque women’s golf team missed the cut after the third round of the NCAA Division III championships at Forest Akers Golf Course. The Spartans finished in 18th place with a three-round total of 1,014, with Dubuque Wahlert grad Mary Edwards leading the way in a tie for 68th place with a 253. Daniela Miranda (254), Madison Bowers (254) and Sarah Fergus (256) also scored for UD.