Not a single player on the roster was alive the last time Dubuque Senior won a playoff game.
Ending that drought will now be a driving force as the Rams enter the offseason.
Quarterback Max White ran 28 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and Cedar Rapids Kennedy rallied past the Rams, 28-17, in the second round of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Kennedy (3-3) advanced to play an opponent yet to be determined; the Iowa High School Athletic Association is expected to release third- and fourth-round pods at noon today.
Senior (4-4) was trying to win a postseason game for just the second time in program history and the first time since 1997.
But this one will sting the Rams for a while: Senior mustered just 20 yards of second-half offense prior to a desperation scoring drive in the final minute. The Rams led, 10-7, at halftime.
Standout Senior running back Cain McWilliams ran for 29 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Jack Gilligan was 10-for-22 for 134 yards and a touchdown.
The Rams took an early 7-0 lead on McWilliams’ 10-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Senior led, 10-7, at halftime after Jacob Konrardy connected for a 27-yard field goal.
White’s first touchdown came from 5 yards out and capped a 12-play, 83-yard drive.
The second half got off to an ignominious start for the Rams, and never really got any better.
Hunter Preston ran for 11 yards on the first play, but the next three plays lost a combined 16 yards and Kennedy took over at the Senior 39 following a 24-yard punt.
Demarcus Ray scored on a 3-yard run eight snaps later for the Cougars’ first lead, 14-10, midway through the third quarter. White’s 15-yard touchdown run with 5:16 left all but sealed the victory, and his 53-yard burst with 1:24 left officially did.
Gilligan hit Logan Flanagan for a 33-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left.
Ray finished with 88 rushing yards on 25 carries for the Cougars. White completed 2 of 4 passes for 40 yards.