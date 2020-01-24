There have been better weeks for the Hempstead boys basketball team.
Once one of the hottest teams in Iowa Class 4A, the Mustangs had dropped two straight entering Friday night’s contest against rival Wahlert — including Monday’s blowout loss across town at Dubuque Senior.
When looking to bust a slump, it helps to have a tandem like Michael Duax and Jamari Smith.
The two junior wings combined for 42 points and 4A No. 5 Hempstead pulled away in the second half for a 72-65 win over the Golden Eagles at Moody Gym.
This marks the third time this year that a city rival has entered the Mustangs’ home floor only to watch Smith and Duax go off after halftime. When Western Dubuque played at Moody, the two combined for 49 points. In last month’s win over the Rams, they combined for 40.
But unlike those times, this wasn’t a Hempstead team that was in its best groove leading up to Friday after the losses to Senior and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (on Tuesday). Duax said the Mustangs (10-3) redoubled their efforts in practice and it paid off against Wahlert.
“It’s huge for us. We had the choice of letting those couple of losses bring us down or learn from it and we decided to learn from it,” said Duax, who scored 20 points to Smith’s 22. “We had two great days of practice and then came out with the win today. The season went down a little bit for us but we’re back on that upward slope.”
The teams traded the lead 12 times in the first half before back-to-back layups by Cael Schmitt gave the Eagles (4-8) a 30-26 lead at halftime. Wahlert then went on a 6-2 run to start the third quarter for its largest lead of the game, 36-28, when Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch spent an early timeout.
Smith stopped the Eagles’ streak with a bucket, the start of a 9-2 Mustangs run that cut their deficit to 38-37. Later in the third, Smith had a tip in and Duax had a two-handed flush as Hempstead scored 11 straight points to regain the lead, 48-43.
Schmitt, Wahlert’s second-leading scorer, was hurt during that stretch. He exited with 1:36 left in the third quarter and didn’t return.
Duax had started the game 2 of 9 shooting. Over the final 16 minutes of play, he was 6-for-7, scoring 15 of his points in the second half.
“Be more consistent. That was kind of the message to our kids the last couple of practices,” said Deutsch. “I thought the kids really responded. We might’ve had the two best practices we’ve had all year the past two days.
“(Duax) is pretty good from tip to final buzzer. He’s such an unselfish guy. In the second half, you saw he had that look in his eye. When him and Jamari are playing like that, our offense is pretty good.”
The Mustangs’ groove continued into the fourth quarter, when Smith converted a swooping layup and Duax drilled a 3 for a 58-48 lead. Smith’s dunk later in the frame, highlighted a seven-point spurt for Hempstead for their largest lead of the night, 65-52.
Some big shots by Jacob Schockemoehl and Lucas Topping kept the Eagles in the hunt late, but ultimately the gap was too large for a comeback in the final minute. Smith hit a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining to put the game ultimately out of Wahlert’s reach.
Schockemoehl finished with 22 points, Topping added 14 and Isaac Ripley finished with 12 to lead the Eagles. Jack Sabers scored 12 points and Nick Kaesbauer added 11 to round out Hempstead.