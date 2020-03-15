Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue was already watching game film on the Cubans’ next opponent, Markesan, when he heard the news late Thursday night.
It was just hours after his top-ranked Cubans defeated Darlington in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
“The last thing I told the boys after our game was that I’d see them at practice tomorrow,” Petitgoue said.
At around 11 p.m., Petitgoue received word that the remainder of the boys and girls’ high school tournaments were canceled, effective immediately, due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
“I texted each of the boys when I found out, with tears rolling down my face,” said Petitgoue, who earned his 900th win as Cubans head coach on March 7. “I said, ‘Our season has ended. I am so proud of what you’ve all accomplished.’ I understood why the decision had to be made, but was so disappointed for the boys.”
The Cubans, who were ranked No. 1 in Division 4 for the entire season, finished the year 25-0 and were just one game away from reaching the state tournament.
“There is no doubt in mind that we would have won that gold ball,” Petitgoue said. “After we won against Darlington, one of the best teams in the state, I looked at who the final four were probably going to be, and I knew, without a doubt, that ball was ours.”
The Cubans will lose two seniors in all-state guards Brady Olson (first team) and Jackson Noll (honorable mention). Olson was second in the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game, while also adding 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
“Brady was the coach on the floor for me,” Petitgoue said. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve had such a close relationship with a player. His leadership skills are just phenomenal.”
Added Olson: “I’m still in shock, I think. I can’t believe that we aren’t hoisting up a sectional plaque today. We don’t get a chance to compete in sectionals and it’s just so unfair. Not one part of me thought that was going to be the last time I took my Cuba City jersey off.”
Noll averaged 11.4 points per game and 4.2 assists per game for Cuba City.
“I am still at a loss of words on how to process this,” Noll said. “Even though you knew it was a possibility after the past couple day’s events, to know we don’t have another chance to play is just a huge shock to me.”
“Jackson’s ability to see the floor and take care of the basketball helped us tremendously on offense,” Petitgoue said. “He and Brady both had some great years here and should be so proud of all they have accomplished. You can’t take away a conference or regional championship, and you can’t take away the fact that they finished 25-0. They all worked so hard for this.”
The Cubans welcomed in transfer Brayden Dailey this season, who led the league in points with 23.2 per game and rebounds with 9.6.
“Brayden has had to deal with a lot of controversy, but he is a straight-A student and just a dream to coach,” Petitgoue said. “Then we have Jack Misky and Riley Richard, who are great athletes and kids. I love every single one of them.”
Olson, who will continue playing basketball in college, transferred from Lomira High School for the start of his sophomore season. He started all three years as a Cuban.
“I really wish they would just let us play the rest of it out, even if we have to wait until May,” Olson said. “I rather we lost our last game than to have it end like this.”
Added Petitgoue: “When you win or lose your last game, at least there is a sense of closure. Here, there is no closure. I had to tell the boys that I know how bad this hurts now, but it’s really a lifelong lesson for them. In life, you’re going to have some setbacks, and now, because you were a part of this team, you’re going to be able to pick yourself up and continue on. I know all of these kids will have tremendous success in their lives.”
To finish a season 25-0 with nothing in the trophy case has been tough to swallow for the Cubans’ players and fans.
“We will have a celebration for these boys and for the wonderful season they had,” Petitgoue said. “To me, they were state champions.”
The Cubans finished the year with four SWAL all-conference first team members: Noll, Olson, Misky and Dailey.
“I’m so proud of my teammates, and there is no one I’d rather have coach me than Coach Petitgoue,” Olson said. “I’m excited for the guys who will get a chance to play again next year, but it sucks that we got robbed of our sectional game and a trip to the Kohl Center.”