CHICAGO — Even in a totally different environment, you can count on East Dubuque to make the right plays down the stretch in a close game.
Ben Montag scored a game-high 19 points, and the Warriors made 5 of 6 free throws in the closing minutes to knock off Class 2A Beecher, 49-44, on Sunday morning at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls.
“Beecher’s a really good team,” said Montag, who scored five points in the pivotal final quarter. “Walking into the United Center, man, it’s a lot bigger than I expected. We tried our best to get some good shots up in warmups, but obviously this is a little different. We had to focus on playing our game and not worrying too much about the atmosphere.”
Dawson Feyen and Zach Freiburger added 12 points apiece as the Warriors improved to 18-6 on the season, while dropping the Bobcats to 19-6.
“That was cool,” Freiburger said. “The Bulls have always been my favorite team, so playing on their court was awesome. It was a good game and a great experience to be out there. We were a little nervous at first, but we calmed down and just played.”
The matchup was perhaps more stressful for East Dubuque coach Eric Miller, who was squaring off with Warriors grad and his former assistant in Beecher coach Tyler Shireman.
“It’s great for the kids,” Miller said. “I don’t like playing my assistant coaches, though. It’s not an enjoyable experience for me in that regard. I know what it feels like to lose a tough one and the unfortunate part is you have two good teams coming together, and someone was going to get beaten.
“But for the kids, what an experience. You could see it when they walked in, they were like, ‘Whoa.’ But I like seeing Tyler in the summer at tournaments where we don’t play each other. That works out great.”
Shireman is a 2005 East Dubuque grad and was a four-year varsity starter for the Warriors on the hardwood. He joined the ED coaching staff and was in his third year as an assistant when Miller took over the program in 2008, then spent five seasons under Miller.
“I think this is pretty cool,” said Shireman, who is in his eighth season leading Beecher, a town directly south of Chicago near the Indiana border. “I grew up going to Friday night basketball games at East Dubuque with my parents, and then immediately coming home and turning on the driveway lights and playing until my parents told me I had to come in. Starting from that, to playing for East Dubuque, then coaching for East Dubuque, and now coaching against East Dubuque, it’s a pretty special deal. It was a fun day.”
Miller’s been quite impressed with what his former assistant has accomplished with the Bobcats, and they gave the Warriors a heck of a game on Sunday.
“He’s got a lot to be proud of,” Miller said. “When he took over the job, the AD called me and said, ‘What do you know?’ And I said, ‘Well, he knows how to build a program. He’s been with me from the beginning of this when we hadn’t seen .500 in a decade or more. He knows how to do it.’ He’s built a very solid program down there.”
The teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, with Montag scoring eight points as the Warriors kept pace but trailed, 16-14, heading into the second. That would prove to be the highest scoring period of the contest, and the Bobcats clung to a 26-23 lead at halftime.
Feyen scored eight points in the third quarter and sparked an 8-0 East Dubuque run to retake the lead, 31-26. However, Adyn McGinley drilled a baseline trey at the buzzer to pull the game into a 35-all tie entering the fourth quarter.
“We feel like we’re a good group when it comes down to a close game in the end,” Montag said. “We’re built on toughness and fundamentals, so if we can get to the fourth quarter in a close game, we feel like we have a good shot.”
The teams traded the lead, with Freiburger and Sam Bowman scoring buckets for the Warriors. Montag sank 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 44, then McGinley missed a pair at the charity stripe. The Warriors were content with settling for a final shot, but Montag was fouled with 36.8 seconds left and drilled both free throws for a 46-44 advantage.
“I thought the execution was good,” Miller said. “It should be, we play mostly seniors. Dawson and Ben have been through a lot of wars, and we’ll have to keep working on that.”
McGinley came up empty again with a chance to tie, and Feyen calmly swished both of his free throws with 17.3 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
“If we can get it down to that one-possession game, knock on wood, we’ve been really good in those situations this year,” Miller said. “That’s good for the postseason. A lot of teams get better. Even teams you might have beaten by 15 or 20 earlier, it’s probably not going to happen in the postseason. You have to grind them out, and on this stage, the kids did a great job.”