Abby Welter has always liked to be heavily involved in school activities, and she quickly learned that it was going to take additional effort on her part to manage all of them.
The Cascade senior and 2020 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete concluded her high school career a state champion and two-time state semifinalist in basketball and three-year state qualifier in track and field, while also earning seven academic all-conference awards.
“Being a part of so many sports and activities allowed me to become friends with all different types of people,” said Welter, who held a 3.96 grade point average. “Making new friends throughout high school was definitely one of the best parts about it.”
Welter was a three-year varsity volleyball, basketball and track and field athlete, where she excelled individually and as a member of a team.
She earned all-conference honors in volleyball her senior year while helping the Cougars to a River Valley Conference North Division Championship.
In basketball, Welter earned a starting spot on the Iowa Class 2A state championship team during the final games of her sophomore season.
“It was my first season on varsity and I had been the sixth man pretty much all season leading to the state tournament,” she said. “Then we got to state and I had earned a starting spot. It was so special to me because that was something I had looked forward to since I was a little girl.”
Welter went on to receive second team all-conference honors her junior year and elite team all-conference honors her senior year as the Cougars finished as state semifinalists.
“Abby is one of the most important and valuable players we have ever had at Cascade High School,” Cougars girls basketball coach Mike Sconsa said. “Simply stated, we don’t do the things we were fortunate enough to accomplish without her play and improvement. She is easily one of the top three defensive post players I have coached. She played middle of our zone and was always undersized, but her footwork was precise, plus her ability to get into position quickly while being able to physically hold her spot down low made our defense effective.”
Although the Cougars came up just short during her junior and senior years, Welter gained a wealth of knowledge from her basketball career.
“We all had high expectations of getting another state title, but you learn that there are still things to look forward too, even when things don’t go the way you’d hoped they would,” Welter said.
Welter will continue her basketball career this fall at Loras College, where she will major in Kinesiology.
“Loras is a nationally ranked program and Abby will fit well into Coach (Justin) Heinzen’s style of play,” Sconsa said. “Her versatility and athleticism are only going to get better and I believe she will be a very solid player for Loras. I am excited to follow her over the next four years.”
In track and field, Welter was a nine-time state qualifier, earning fourth place in the 4x800 and fifth in the 4x400 her freshman year, fourth in the 4x4 and and fifth in the 4x8 her sophomore year, and fifth in the 4x4 and 4x8 her junior year.
“All of my relay members had graduated, so this year was really going to be my year to shine in different events,” Welter said. “I had high hopes of what I would be able to accomplish, and I had taken two weeks off following state basketball. I could have went straight to track practice, but I just put it off because basketball athletes are given the option to take those weeks off. And then COVID-19 hit, and I never got that chance to practice with my teammates one last time. I was so sad about it because I would never get a chance to run for Cascade or with my teammates again.”
Cascade head track and field coach Tim Frake also had high hopes for her senior season.
“She had really developed into a great leader, and it was disappointing to not see Abby conclude her career in Des Moines,” Frake said. “She is such a positive kid and she would do anything you asked of her. She is really going to be missed.”
While pursuing three different sports, Welter also found the time to be involved in band, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, National Honor Society, Speech, Spring Musical, Cougar Crew, 4-H and Youth Church Rep.
“When I first started high school, I thought I didn’t have time to do all the things I wanted to do,” Welter said. “It was hard managing them all at times, but it was worth it for the experiences I gained from them. You have to prioritize and make time for things important to you.”