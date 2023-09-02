FARLEY, Iowa – Justin Zeitner won the main event from the pole position in the 46th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic late Friday night at 300 Raceway.

The Malvern, Iowa, native held off Tad Pospisil, of Norfolk, Neb., for the checkered flag in the 50-lap, $5,000-to-win Super Late Model Racing Series event. Zeitner, who ranks 27th in the series points standings, earned his ninth victory and 18th top-10 finish in 23 events this season. He also won the Late Model Street Stock feature last Saturday at Worthington (Minn.) Speedway.

