FARLEY, Iowa – Justin Zeitner won the main event from the pole position in the 46th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic late Friday night at 300 Raceway.
The Malvern, Iowa, native held off Tad Pospisil, of Norfolk, Neb., for the checkered flag in the 50-lap, $5,000-to-win Super Late Model Racing Series event. Zeitner, who ranks 27th in the series points standings, earned his ninth victory and 18th top-10 finish in 23 events this season. He also won the Late Model Street Stock feature last Saturday at Worthington (Minn.) Speedway.
Pospisil started second and finished second ahead of three drivers who moved up four spots from their positions on the starting grid. Andy Eckrich, of Oxford, Iowa, finished third, followed by Jesse Sobbing, of Malvern, Iowa, and Dylan Sillman, of Alvo, Neb.
Chad Holladay, the season points leader from Muscatine, Iowa, improved 12 spots from his starting position to finish sixth. He has racked up 3,566 points for an 80-point cushion on Eckrich heading into the stretch run of the season.
Dubuque’s Joel Callahan dropped eight spots from the starting grid to finish 11th, while Farley’s Jason Rauen took 17th and Luke Goedert, of Guttenberg, Iowa, finished 23rd in the 26-car main event.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., pocketed $2,000 after improving six spots to win the 25-lap Modified division’s A Feature. Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, finished second, followed by Troy Cordes, of Dunkerton, Iowa; Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa; and Mike Learman, of Woodstock, Ill., in the 22-car feature. Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger and Tyler Madigan finished eighth and 10th, respectively.
Johnny Spaw, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won the Stock Car division’s 20-lap A feature from the pole to pocket $1,000. The top five also included Tom Schmitt, of Independence, Iowa; Dustin Vis, of Martelle, Iowa; Philip Holtz, of Manchester, Iowa; and Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa.
Farley native Rusty DeShaw jumped seven spots from his starting position to claim the 20-lap Sportmod division A feature and a $1,000 pay day. Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., finished second, followed by Cole Stichter, of Hampton, Ill.; Josh Banes, of Alburnett, Iowa; and Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill.
The Yankee returned to Farley in a new, one-night format after a one-year hiatus.
Davenport Speedway stepped up to host the 45th annual showcase of racing at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in late September last year rather than see the event go dark for a year. It marked just the third track to host the event, joining Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the inaugural event in 1978.
Farley hosted the Yankee for 31 consecutive seasons, and the event took place every year except 2018, when inclement weather forced its postponement.