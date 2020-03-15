The mission statement for Oliver David’s third season as the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ head coach appears on a small placard, taped between the team roster and the organization’s phone chart on a wall in his modest office inside Mystique Community Ice Center.
“We build winners”
And, in typical David fashion, a well-thought-out, three-pronged approach follows beneath the mission statement on that placard. The organization wants to build its winners with productive self-talk, nothing casual and by playing to win — not just on the ice but in every aspect of the daily routine.
A soft-spoken and introspective man, David references a byproduct of his own thirst for learning and personal growth to explain this season’s mission statement. He derived it, of all places, from the New Zealand national rugby team, commonly known as the All Blacks.
“It’s the winningest program in the history of everything, and they have a saying that better people make better All Blacks,” David says while leaning forward in his office chair. “We want to establish a foundation at home and teach guys how to have productive self-talk … that they are in charge of their attitude and effort every day. All of us do as human beings.
“We can decide when we get up in the morning what our intentions are going to be for the day, set them and go about working at our craft. Sometimes, that means getting out of your own head.”
Young men ages 16 to 20 come to the United States Hockey League each season to hone their craft and gain experience and exposure to NCAA Division I programs and National Hockey League scouts. They arrive in August with individual agendas, and David and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale work to develop them as individuals within the framework of a larger group.
“In life, you’re always going to be a part of a team,” David said. “Even if your plan is to be an entrepreneur, you have to work with other people. You’re never alone. Centuries of people have always had to figure things out. That’s how cultures are built.
“But it’s not as simple as being a good teammate. It’s the how and the why. We work on the how and why all day long, to exhaustion, every day we’re together as a group and sometimes even on off days. We want to always make sure we’re in that frame of mind.”
David’s unique approach to developing people has translated to success on the ice for the Saints this season. Heading into the USHL’s suspension of its season due to coronavirus concerns, the Saints own a 33-13-2 record and appear on pace to not only extend their league-best string of Clark Cup Playoff appearances to 10 straight seasons but also earn a first-round bye.
David’s calm demeanor behind the bench differs significantly from his Dubuque head coaching predecessors — Jim Montgomery, Matt Shaw and Jason Lammers. But, most importantly, his message resonates with the players under his charge.
“Today’s player is looking to be communicated to in a manner much different than the player 10, 20, 30 years ago,” said Brad Kwong, the managing partner of the Saints’ ownership group. “Today, there is much more of a dialog between coach and player than in the past, and that dialog is unique with every player. As an example, some players respond to constructive criticism firmly delivered by the coaches, others to a collaborative problem solving approach. Oliver is extremely adept at identifying how to speak to Player A vs. Player B vs. Player C in order to get the most out of each individual player.
“Additionally, the structure he has put in place, with respect to the overall plan for the season but also right down to each hour of each day is far superior to anything we’ve had here over the past 10 years. Jason, Matt and Monty were all elite level coaches. But Oliver and his assistants have established as professional a structure and process as I’ve seen, not only in the USHL but as far as the professional leagues go, too.”
PLAYERS’ COACH
Riese Gaber considered playing his freshman season at NCAA Division I powerhouse North Dakota this season. But he instead opted to return to Dubuque for his final year of Junior hockey eligibility to be better prepared for the next level.
The move has paid dividends. He leads the USHL with 34 goals in 47 games, ranks seventh in the league with 55 points and recently set the franchise’s career goal-scoring record at 56 over two seasons.
“Last year, I really learned a lot,” said Gaber, who previously played for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League. “It was a lot different than Junior hockey back where I started. Oliver just takes everything up a notch here. Everything is first-class here, so it’s probably the best spot in the league to play.
“The coaching staff cares about us so much, and Oliver does a great job of making us not only better hockey players but better people as well. That really benefits us in the end and explains why this organization is so successful every year.”
The USHL season can be a grind, beginning in late September and concluding with the Clark Cup Final in late May. But, as a players’ coach, David constantly interacts with his leadership group to understand the pulse of the team.
So, he knows when to step on the accelerator, when to give the team a day off and when to have a fun day at the rink.
“Oliver is just a very energetic, happy guy who’s fun to be around,” said former Saints forward Tyce Thompson, a New Jersey Devils prospect who finished third in the nation in scoring with 19 goals and 44 points in 34 games as a sophomore at Providence College this season. “When you got to the rink every day, he made it enjoyable, and he was energetic about wanting to help his guys get better. It was a great atmosphere to work in and get better in.
“The thing I liked about Oliver was he wanted you to earn your ice time and earn everything you got. It made me work harder and taught me to accept different roles at different times, which ended up making my all-around game better. That helped me so much in the long run.”
David will be the first to credit his players — specifically the leadership group of captains Aidan Fulp, Gaber, Luke Robinson and Kaelan Taylor — for this season’s success.
“They all believe in what we’re trying to accomplish,” David said. “They are the type of players who hone their craft and do it right, across the board. The head coach or his staff can have an intent, but the players have to believe it will help improve their game or it’s not going to work.
“What if they came here and didn’t think they needed to improve their game? Imagine that obstacle. There are players like that. We want guys who want to get better, because we want to help guys who want to get better.”
CONSTANTLY LEARNING
In his 11th season in coaching Junior hockey, David hardly considers himself a finished product. His resume includes four seasons as head coach of the North American Hockey League’s Kenai River Brown Bears, followed by four as an assistant coach in Dubuque, one as an assistant with the Portland Winterhawks of the Major Junior Western Hockey League and the last three as the head coach back in Dubuque.
In evaluation meetings after last season, Kwong asked David pointed questions about his development as a head coach.
“He knew exactly what he did right, and he knew exactly what he wanted to change,” Kwong said. “It’s rewarding to see him learn and develop, because that’s what this league is all about. There’s no doubt, he’s a much better coach than he was two years ago because he learned so much from the last two years.”
David places an emphasis on his own personal education. So, he’s constantly reading books, watching video or listening to podcasts of successful coaches to glean the slightest nugget that might make him better at his craft.
“We value learning, not just to accumulate knowledge but to translate it into winning,” David said. “As coaches, we work at it. We find articles, we read, we discuss, we spend time planning practice and making the how and why and presentations to the guys.”
Much of David’s coaching education doesn’t even involve hockey. He enjoys learning the philosophies of successful coaches in other sports, as well as leaders in all walks of life.
“Oliver truly is a student of the craft of coaching,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “He’s open to criticism, both positive and negative, and he’s open to new ideas and incorporating other peoples’ ideas. It doesn’t necessarily have to be his way. He’s more interested in doing it the best way.”
NEXT LEVEL PREPARATION
Arizona State University head coach Greg Powers appreciates the influence David has on Dubuque players, because it translates at the next level. Four players — junior forwards James Sanchez and Willie Knierim, sophomore defenseman Josh Maniscalco and freshman defenseman Jacob Semik — all made immediate impacts upon joining the Sun Devils.
“Every kid we’ve brought in from Oliver’s program has been ready to step in and contribute right away,” Powers said. “All four of them are really good players, obviously, but they also came in with a certain maturity having had played for Oliver.
“He understands how important it is to develop young men off the ice and not just on the ice. Believe me, it does translate to success on the ice. We’re thrilled to have committed recruits who end up in Dubuque, because Oliver and that organization really do things right.”
Arizona State has benefited from a pair of David’s reclamation projects.
Sanchez began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan and Knierim began his at Miami of Ohio, but things didn’t work out for either in two seasons. The two close friends played in Dubuque last season before committing to the Sun Devils for their final two seasons of eligibility.
Both have enjoyed career years with the Sun Devils.
“I was very fortunate to have a year of Junior hockey eligibility left and for the fact Dubuque was willing to take me in,” said Sanchez, who finished tied for 10th in the country in scoring with 10 goals and 44 points in 36 games. “O.D. did a great job of developing my overall game, but, more importantly, he built my confidence back up so I could come here and have this kind of a year.
“With me, O.D. could see the bigger picture even before I did. He moved me from the wing to center, and that made all the difference in me getting the kind of opportunities I’ve gotten at Arizona State. He basically changed my life, and I’ll be forever grateful to him.”
While most players graduate from Dubuque and head to NCAA Division I programs, David’s coaching philosophies also translate to the professional level. Matias Maccelli parlayed a year and a half in Dubuque to a fourth-round selection by the Arizona Coyotes in last summer’s NHL Draft.
The 19-year-old forward recently completed his rookie season with Ilves of Finland’s top professional league. He led all rookies in scoring with 13 goals and 30 points in 43 games.
“I really appreciate everything that O.D. did for me and also all the people who were there,” Maccelli said. “O.D. had a good impact on me and he tought me many things. I wouldn’t be as good hockey player without the time and effort he put on me.
“I learned a lot on the ice and got better all-around, I would say. Especially, I got better on the defensive side of my game, and that is what I needed to make the team in Finland. I also grow up as a person which I think is really good.”
David smiles when discussing his former players who have made an impact at the next level. That’s what it’s all about.
He builds winners.