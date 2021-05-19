Historically speaking, Dubuque Senior has been on the short end of its girls soccer rivalry against Dubuque Hempstead.
Lately, the matches have been a lot closer.
One of those trends continued Tuesday night.
Reagan Whalen made a diving saves with her back against the wall and Lily Kemp converted the decisive kick in a six-round shootout as Senior survived to beat the Mustangs, 2-1, on a rainy Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
And it was an emotional one.
“Gut-wrenching. Exciting. Nerve-wracking,” Whalen said. “You’re going through all the emotions throughout the game.”
Senior saw a late lead wiped out, then trailed going into the final round of the shootout before Whalen saved what would have been the game-winning PK. Instead, Kemp stepped to the line in sudden death and converted, and Hempstead missed the equalizer, as the Rams beat their crosstown rival for just the third time since 2009.
“Right before, I just talked to my coach. He said pick a side, go with your gut and that’s pretty much what I did,” Whalen said. “I was watching her body language, just seeing where I thought she would probably go, and I just happened to be right.”
Lily Tschiggfrie, Emma Loney, Fantu Andrews and Hannah Mueller also scored in the shootout for the Rams (3-10, 2-6 Mississippi Valley Conference), who snapped a three-game skid. The teams will meet again in the first round of the Iowa Class 3A regional playoffs on May 28.
“It’s a lot of ups and downs in terms of emotions,” Rams coach Robert Lynch said. “Luckily we were on the right side of it today. I think if we do that 10 more times, we get five and Hempstead wins five. It was special for them, just kind of going through some adversity all spring and finally being on the right side in overtime.”
Grace Daack, Audrey Hruska, Madeline Bowers and Kaylee Herrig converted PKs for Hempstead (3-10, 1-7 Mississippi Valley Conference), which had won 11 of 13 against the Rams dating to 2009.
Senior has won three consecutive regular-season meetings with the Mustangs after claiming their first-ever outright city championships in 2018 and 2019 -- though Hempstead won their last meeting in the 2019 regional tournament.
Otherwise, it had been all Mustangs since 2008.
“This is the best game we’ve had all season,” Kemp said. “We played hard through all of it, especially through the last couple overtimes. We kept playing and kept fighting until the PKs.”
The matches have been getting closer: Each of the last four meetings have been decided by a single goal and the teams have gone to extra time on a handful of occasions over the last decade.
Tuesday was no different, even after the Rams took a 1-0 lead with 14:42 left on Andrews’ penalty kick following a Hempstead handball in the penalty box.
But, the Mustangs found an answer 8 minutes later when Daack blasted a free kick over the head of Whalen from about 40 yards out.
Senior outshot the Mustangs, 6-3, over the first 40 minutes, but it was Hempstead that had the best scoring chance midway through the half. Elena Kapparos’ through ball sprung Herrig on a dangerous breakaway, but her shot squibbed wide of the goal.
Senior had its best chance to pull ahead just 3 minutes later, but the shot was high after a lengthy scramble in front of the Mustangs’ net.
Hempstead had another Grade-A scoring chance with just less than 22 minutes left in the match as Daack streaked upfield on a breakaway. But Whalen made a fantastic save on Daack’s point-blank shot from the corner of the 6-yard box.
Senior had another great chance with just more than 17 minutes left as Hempstead keeper Lydia Hefel mishandled a save and the ball bounced right back to a Rams attacker, but the follow-up shot sailed well over the crossbar.
Hempstead outshot the Rams, 11-10, and finished with a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal. Whalen made eight saves for the Rams; Hefel finished with five for Hempstead.
“Our girls played their hearts out and that’s all I could ask for,” Mustangs coach Alesha Duccini said. “We had our chances and unfortunately we couldn’t finish more. But, we were there.”