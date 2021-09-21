Tim Anderson danced around the bases as fireworks from the centerfield batter’s eye lit up the Dyersville, Iowa, sky on a perfect August evening for baseball.
The all-star shortstop took his time to celebrate a two-run walk-off home run that gave the Chicago White Sox an incredible 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees in the inaugural Major League Baseball at the Field of Dreams event in a temporary stadium near the original film site.
Anderson’s blast into the right-centerfield cornfield provided a Hollywood ending to the Aug. 12 festivities.
It also served as the signature moment of a summer filled with unforgettable memories for tri-state baseball fans. On the last official day of summer, we take a look back at some of the other moments that made 2021 so unique.
• Jonathan Kelso enjoyed the greatest offensive season in University of Wisconsin-Platteville program history while being named first-team all-American by D3baseball.com early in the summer. Kelso led the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in hits (69), batting average (.442), slugging percentage (.782), on-base percentage (.532), on-base-plus-slugging (1.314) and stolen bases (27) this spring. He finished second in runs (55), total bases (122), doubles (18) and triples (4) and fourth in home runs (9). Kelso broke the school single-season record for hits and total bases while recording the best batting average since Brian Potter hit .443 in 1996.
• Kirkwood Community College used plenty of local talent to reach the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Enid, Okla. Dyersville Beckman grad Joel Vaske went 5-for-17 in helping the Eagles go 2-2 at the national tournament. The Eagles’ roster also included Hempstead grad Andrue Henry and Western Dubuque grads Sam Goodman and Zach Bierman. Kirkwood finished 44-22.
• Eli Green kept the baseball from his first career no-hitter on June 8, but he didn’t initially realize it carried greater significance. His 14-strikeout no-hitter at Iowa City Regina also gave Cascade High School coach Roamn Hummel the 300th victory of his 12-year coaching career at his alma mater. Green, a Southeastern Community College recruit, walked one batter, faced the minimum of 21 and had an immaculate inning of three strikeouts on nine pitches in his 94-pitch gem.
• For a few weeks in mid-June, no Wisconsin Division 4 high school team was hotter than Southwestern, which entered the postseason battle tested after playing the likes of Mineral Point, Cuba City and Fennimore in a loaded SWAL. The Wildcats rattled off five wins to advance to the Wisconsin state baseball tournament for just the second time in school history and for the first time since 2010.
• Kory Tuescher picked up the 200th victory in his nine seasons as head coach at Dubuque Wahlert when the Golden Eagles blanked Iowa City Liberty, 5-0, to earn a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader split at Petrakis Park. Sophomore pitcher Zach Callahan earned his first varsity win with a five-strikeout complete-game two-hitter for the milestone win.
• Jake Brosius put up a season’s worth of statistics in one glorious July evening at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The senior went 6-for-7 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and seven runs scored in leading Wahlert to a 23-1, 19-5 sweep in an MVC doubleheader. In the second game alone, he belted two grand slams and a two-run shot for a 10-RBI performance.
• The Texas Rangers selected Dubuque catcher Ian Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft in July. Moller became the first Dubuque County player to be drafted since the San Diego Padres selected Cascade right-handed pitcher Colin Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 draft following his junior season at Indiana State University. The last Dubuque player drafted was Wahlert left-handed pitcher Nick Kirk, who went to the Cleveland Indians in the 19th round in 2009. Kevin Rhomberg, an all-state shortstop who led Hempstead to the 1974 state championship, held the distinction of being the highest-drafted Dubuque player until Moller surpassed him. The Cleveland Indians took Rhomberg in the 14th round in 1977. Moller recently completed his season with the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League for first-year players.
• The Chicago White Sox took Cuba City, Wis., native Theo Denlinger in the seventh round, 215th overall, in the MLB Draft. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher spent the past three seasons at Bradley University and became an all-star in the summer collegiate Northwoods League while pitching for the Madison Mallards this season. At age 25, Denlinger averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning in his first year in the White Sox organization.
• The Prairie League celebrated 75 consecutive summers of semi-pro baseball during a day-long event July 17 at Epworth Centennial Park. The celebration raised $2,500 for the Miracle League complex, which hosted a dedication ceremony and also received a Major League Baseball boost on the eve of the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville.
• Dubuque Hempstead continued its resurgence by winning an MVC divisional title for the second straight year. The Mustangs also advanced to the Class 4A state tournament for the second straight year before falling to eventual runner-up Johnston.
• In the wildest game of the summer, Dyersville Beckman dropped a 12-11 heartbreaker to Camanche at Solon in the Iowa Class 2A substate final to fall just short of its 19th state tournament berth. Luke Schieltz belted a home run in the top of the seventh to tie it, and Nate Offerman singled home his brother, Nick, to give the Trailblazers a lead. But Camanche, which went ahead on a Mason Byrns grand slam in the sixth, staged a two-out rally in the seventh to earn the trip to state.
• Wahlert never stopped believing during its historic run to the first summer state championship game in program history. Despite being the underdog against No. 1 ranked Marion, the Eagles overcame a four-run deficit and scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie it before coming up just short, 7-6, in the Iowa Class 3A state final at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. Wahlert’s only other state final appearance came in the 1965 spring event.
• The University of Iowa landed a pair of Dubuque all-staters in early August following their junior seasons for state tournament qualifiers. Wahlert right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and Hempstead shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer committed to the Hawkeyes after helping their teams reach the Class 3A and Class 4A state tournaments in Iowa City.
• Sawyer Nauman simply dominated the high school scene this summer. The Western Dubuque senior first baseman finished in the top 11 in the state, regardless of class, in an amazing seven offensive categories en route to being named first-team all-state in Class 3A. The unanimous selection for the MVC’s Mississippi Division player of the year award finished third in the state with a .686 on-base percentage, tied for third with 12 home runs, finished fourth with a 1.140 slugging percentage and tied for sixth with 57 RBIs. His 19 doubles tied for sixth in the state, his 106 total bases tied for eighth, and his .548 batting average tied for 11th. Nauman also added 31 walks, 12 hit batsmen and just seven strikeouts in 93 at-bats while posting a .978 fielding percentage with six errors in 271 chances.
Nauman finished his four-year high school career as a .403 hitter with 44 doubles, 16 home runs and 113 RBIs.
• Dubuque County called in the cavalry for a magical run to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., for the second time and the first since 2018. The Minutemen, who featured players from all six county high schools, rolled undefeated through the state and Mid-South Regional tournaments before reaching the semifinals and going 2-2 at the World Series for the best finish in program history.
The Minutemen (15-2) advanced farther than any Iowa team since 1975, when a Cedar Rapids squad featuring future Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Boddicker reached the championship game. Cedar Rapids also made the 1971 final, but no Iowa team has ever won the title. In 2018, Dubuque County became the first Iowa team to reach the World Series since 1986 and the first Iowa team to win a game there since 1976.
Dubuque Senior grad Cole Smith won MVP honors at the regional tournament, and Savary collected the prestigious Bob Feller Award for posting the most strikeouts against regional and World Series competition. He fanned 25. Along the way, the Minutemen drew inspiration from an Air Cavalry hat, which went to the warrior of each game and embodied the “first man in, last man out” mentality.
• Tommy Specht continued a recent Dubuque County tradition by becoming the third local product in as many years to participate in the Perfect Game All-American Classic, which features the country’s top high school prospects for the following year’s MLB Draft. The Wahlert outfielder followed in the footsteps of Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris, who recently began his sophomore year at the University of Mississippi, and Texas Rangers prospect Ian Moller.
• Solen Munson participated in the Perfect Game Underclass All-American series following his sophomore season at Hempstead. The catcher/outfielder joined 130 of the top rising juniors in the country who are competing for the opportunity to play in the PG All-American Classic next summer. Munson earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors for the Mustangs.
• Anthony Ruden simply dominated the semi-pro scene for the final six weeks of the season. The former Wahlert and Clarke University standout pitcher led Key West to five tournament championships and claimed four MVP awards along the way. The Ramblers shook off a slow start to post the area’s top overall record at 33-10 for a .767 winning percentage. With Key West’s season complete, Ruden filled in for the host team at the Bernard Tournament in early September and struck out 22 batters in 12 innings of work — all in the same day — as the Indians finished second to Cascade.
• After beginning the season in Japan, Cascade native Colin Rea opted to return to the United States to be closer to family and signed with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. The right-handed pitcher is 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA in his last four starts with the Nashville Sounds, the team’s Triple-A affiliate. Overall, he is 3-2 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts heading into the final weeks of the season.