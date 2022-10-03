DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Ryan Mabe enjoyed quite the “tryout” while leading the tradition-rich Dyersville Beckman Catholic baseball program this summer.
Despite a slow start to the season due to an overlap with the spring sports, the Trailblazers finished 25-14 and advanced to the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Van Meter with Mabe calling most of the shots. That convinced head coach Fred Martin he had the right man to take over a program with six state titles in program history.
On Monday, Mabe announced he earned a promotion to head coach at his alma mater. And Martin fulfilled a promise he made to Hall of Fame coach Tom Jenk Jr.
“I’ve been around baseball my entire life, and I’ve loved being a player, watching it and just being around it, but I’d never coached at any level before this summer, so I did have a lot of questions about if it was right for me,” said Mabe, who starred at Beckman before graduating in 2008. “Thankfully, Fred gave me kind of a tryout season to kind of see how it would go. The kids did their jobs, they worked hard, and we had success with it.
“Fred had the utmost faith in me, and that gave me the confidence. He constantly told me, ‘You’re going to be great.’ I have no idea what he saw in me, but that an extension of who Coach Jenk was. The confidence TJ had in his players was second to none. That’s how Fred was for me as a coach. He always told me I’d figure it out and we’d be fine. It all just kind of came to be.”
Martin inherited the program under difficult circumstances before the 2017 season when Jenk underwent treatment for brain cancer. Inspired by Jenk, the Blazers finished 32-11 and won their sixth state title.
Months later, Jenk lost his battle with cancer. But, before he passed, he made Martin promise he would eventually find someone “who bleeds green and gold” to take over the program when he retired.
“And I definitely did,” said Martin, a long-time Jenk assistant coach who went 143-78 in six seasons at the helm. “It was very important to me to. It was a promise I made to my buddy, and I kept it. If Ryan wouldn’t have taken it, I would have still done it, for sure. But we have the right guy in there.
“Throughout the summer, I gave him more and more responsibility. He loved it, and he excelled at it. By the end of the year, I didn’t have to do a whole lot. So, yes, he’s ready. He’s more than ready.”
Martin helped Mabe navigate the difficult spring practice schedule and juggling workouts to accommodate athletes who also played golf, ran track and helped the Blazers reach state in soccer. While Martin handled the pitching decisions, Mabe coached third base and ran all aspects of the offense.
“No two coaches will ever agree 100% on everything,” Martin said. “I kept my mouth shut, watched what happened, and, after the game, I’d give him my opinion on a few things, and we kept on a going. We differ in philosophy on a few scenarios, but I thought it worked out really well. I couldn’t have asked for any better.”
Mabe said he borrowed several pages from the Jenk and Martin playbook when guiding the program this summer. He also sought ways to restore some of the program’s swagger.
“Look, Tom Jenk and Fred Martin are baseball legends, so it’s not like you have to reinvent the wheel or do anything crazy when you’re the head coach of the Beckman baseball program,” Mabe said. “This year was an extension of what Fred did, which was an extension of what Tom did for all of those years. There aren’t a lot of changes needed, quite frankly.
“It was important to get that swagger back. Every time we took the field, we expected to win, even though we had the 30th-toughest schedule in the state, no matter the class. There were games we took the field and we already had the upper hand, just because we were Beckman baseball.”
Mabe, an insurance agent with New Eagle Insurance, views coaching his alma mater as an opportunity to give back to a school that provided so much for him. He also coaches sophomore basketball at the school.
“I met my wife there, and I met so many people who are some of my best friends to this day,” Mabe said. “There’s something special about it, and I just feel like I owe a lot to Beckman. The kids are awesome and work hard, which makes it easier to coach them. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.