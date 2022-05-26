05142021-arctrackchampionships7-sg.JPG
Buy Now

The University of Dubuque’s Jeremiah Steed runs on the top-seeded 4x400 relay for this weekend’s NCAA Division III meet in Ohio. He also seeks podium finishes in his individual events.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

A pair of local entries have earned top seeds for the NCAA Division III outdoor track & field championships today through Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Loras College sophomore Mike Jasa owns the No. 1 seed in the 800 meters, and the University of Dubuque’s 4x400 also claimed a top seed.

Dubuque qualified for nine events, while Loras and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed seven qualifiers apiece.

Here is a capsule look at each event, with the top seed and local qualifiers:

100 METERS

Top seed — Sam Blaskowski (UW-La Crosse) 10.14.

Local qualifiers — 4, Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville) 10.29; 13, Jeremiah Steed (Dubuque) 10.44.

200 METERS

Top Seed — Eric Gregory (Gallaudet) 20.62.

Local qualifiers — 10, Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville) 21.18; 13, Jeremiah Steed (Dubuque) 21.22; 17, Nolan Lentz (Dubuque) 21.26.

400 METERS

Top seed — D.J. Anderson (Benedictine) 46.75.

Local qualifier — 20, JoJo Frost (Dubuque) 47.86.

800 METERS

Top seed — Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:48.70.

Other local qualifier — 7, Carter Oberfoell (Loras) 1:49.57.

1,500 METERS

Top seed — Ezra Ruggles (SUNY Geneseo) 3:44.90.

Local qualifiers — 15, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 3:47.53; 20, Wyatt Kelly (Loras) 3:48.24.

5,000 METERS

Top seed — Alex Phillip (John Carroll) 13:58.78.

Local qualifier — 7, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque HS) 14:10.93.

10,000 METERS

Top seed — Alex Phillip (John Carroll) 28:48.88.

Local qualifiers — None.

110 HURDLES

Top seed — Koren Leonard (Benedictine) 14.08.

Local qualifiers — None.

400 HURDLES

Top seed — Dallas Wright (Wartburg) 50.88.

Local qualifier — 3, JoJo Frost (Dubuque) 52.37.

3,000 STEEPLECHASE

Top seed — Colin Kirkpatrick (Pomona-Pitzer) 8:46.96.

Local qualifier — 20, Tyler Cernohous (Dubuque) 9:08.79.

4X100 RELAY

Top seed — Benedictine 40.17.

Local qualifiers — 5, Dubuque (Jaylen Bell, Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell, Nolan Lentz) 40.59.

4X400 RELAY

Top seed — Dubuque (Jeremiah Steed, Nolan Lentz, Nehemiah Griffin, JoJoFrost) 3:10.85.

Other local qualifiers —3, Loras (Josh Smith, Ted Kruse, Carter Oberfoell, Mike Jasa) 3:11.65.

HIGH JUMP

Top seed — Kyle Rollins (St. John Fisher) 2.12 meters.

Local qualifier — 17, Matt Bandy (Loras) 2.04 meters.

POLE VAULT

Top seed — Luka Srsic (MIT) 5.06 meters.

Local qualfiers — None.

LONG JUMP

Top seed — Brock Lewis (Central) 7.58 meters.

Local qualifiers — None.

TRIPLE JUMP

Top seed — Kyle Rollins (St. John Fisher) 15.11 meters.

Local qualifiers — None.

SHOT PUT

Top seed — Kevin Ruechel (UW-Stout) 18.29 meters.

Local qualifier — 5, Cade Collier (Dubuque) 16.56 meters.

DISCUS

Top seed — Steven Hermsen (Carroll, Wis.) 58.60 meters.

Local qualifier — 4, Alex Girard (UW-Platteville) 52.83 meters; 14, Holden Murphy (Loras) 50.88; 16, Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville) 50.39.

HAMMER THROW

Top seed — Alex Kristeller (Widener) 62.39 meters.

Local qualifiers — 4, Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville) 60.39 meters; 9, Cade Collier (Dubuque) 57.66.

JAVELIN

Top seed — Greg Poloso (Rowan) 70.39 meters.

Local qualifier — 12, Will Lawrence (UW-Platteville) 60.69 meters.

DECATHLON

Top seed — Keaton Wood (Linfield) 7,254 points.

Local qualifier — 12, Jacob Rice (UW-Platteville) 6,495.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.