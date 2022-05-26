A pair of local entries have earned top seeds for the NCAA Division III outdoor track & field championships today through Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Loras College sophomore Mike Jasa owns the No. 1 seed in the 800 meters, and the University of Dubuque’s 4x400 also claimed a top seed.
Dubuque qualified for nine events, while Loras and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed seven qualifiers apiece.
Here is a capsule look at each event, with the top seed and local qualifiers:
100 METERS
Top seed — Sam Blaskowski (UW-La Crosse) 10.14.
Local qualifiers — 4, Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville) 10.29; 13, Jeremiah Steed (Dubuque) 10.44.
200 METERS
Top Seed — Eric Gregory (Gallaudet) 20.62.
Local qualifiers — 10, Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville) 21.18; 13, Jeremiah Steed (Dubuque) 21.22; 17, Nolan Lentz (Dubuque) 21.26.
400 METERS
Top seed — D.J. Anderson (Benedictine) 46.75.
Local qualifier — 20, JoJo Frost (Dubuque) 47.86.
800 METERS
Top seed — Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:48.70.
Other local qualifier — 7, Carter Oberfoell (Loras) 1:49.57.
1,500 METERS
Top seed — Ezra Ruggles (SUNY Geneseo) 3:44.90.
Local qualifiers — 15, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 3:47.53; 20, Wyatt Kelly (Loras) 3:48.24.
5,000 METERS
Top seed — Alex Phillip (John Carroll) 13:58.78.
Local qualifier — 7, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque HS) 14:10.93.
10,000 METERS
Top seed — Alex Phillip (John Carroll) 28:48.88.
Local qualifiers — None.
110 HURDLES
Top seed — Koren Leonard (Benedictine) 14.08.
Local qualifiers — None.
400 HURDLES
Top seed — Dallas Wright (Wartburg) 50.88.
Local qualifier — 3, JoJo Frost (Dubuque) 52.37.
3,000 STEEPLECHASE
Top seed — Colin Kirkpatrick (Pomona-Pitzer) 8:46.96.
Local qualifier — 20, Tyler Cernohous (Dubuque) 9:08.79.
4X100 RELAY
Top seed — Benedictine 40.17.
Local qualifiers — 5, Dubuque (Jaylen Bell, Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell, Nolan Lentz) 40.59.
4X400 RELAY
Top seed — Dubuque (Jeremiah Steed, Nolan Lentz, Nehemiah Griffin, JoJoFrost) 3:10.85.
Other local qualifiers —3, Loras (Josh Smith, Ted Kruse, Carter Oberfoell, Mike Jasa) 3:11.65.
HIGH JUMP
Top seed — Kyle Rollins (St. John Fisher) 2.12 meters.
Local qualifier — 17, Matt Bandy (Loras) 2.04 meters.
POLE VAULT
Top seed — Luka Srsic (MIT) 5.06 meters.
Local qualfiers — None.
LONG JUMP
Top seed — Brock Lewis (Central) 7.58 meters.
Local qualifiers — None.
TRIPLE JUMP
Top seed — Kyle Rollins (St. John Fisher) 15.11 meters.
Local qualifiers — None.
SHOT PUT
Top seed — Kevin Ruechel (UW-Stout) 18.29 meters.
Local qualifier — 5, Cade Collier (Dubuque) 16.56 meters.
DISCUS
Top seed — Steven Hermsen (Carroll, Wis.) 58.60 meters.
Local qualifier — 4, Alex Girard (UW-Platteville) 52.83 meters; 14, Holden Murphy (Loras) 50.88; 16, Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville) 50.39.
HAMMER THROW
Top seed — Alex Kristeller (Widener) 62.39 meters.
Local qualifiers — 4, Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville) 60.39 meters; 9, Cade Collier (Dubuque) 57.66.
JAVELIN
Top seed — Greg Poloso (Rowan) 70.39 meters.
Local qualifier — 12, Will Lawrence (UW-Platteville) 60.69 meters.
DECATHLON
Top seed — Keaton Wood (Linfield) 7,254 points.
Local qualifier — 12, Jacob Rice (UW-Platteville) 6,495.
