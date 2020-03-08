When Jim Blaine addressed his Clarke men’s basketball team in the postgame locker room on Saturday, he fibbed a little. He told his players that he didn’t know how they got to the point they’re at this season.
The truth is, Blaine knows exactly why the Pride are heading to their first-ever Heart of America Conference Tournament championship: character, heart, belief and toughness.
“It’s all those cliches that coaches like to use but they’re cliches because they’re true,” said Blaine, this year’s Heart Conference coach of the year. “We did show toughness, and character, different guys making a play here and there. And I’m just so happy for them.”
Nick Marshall scored 18 points, one of five Clarke players in double figures, as the NAIA 22nd-ranked Pride rallied from and eight-point second half deficit to defeat Peru State, 84-79, in the Heart semifinals at the Robert & Ruth Kehl Center.
The win sent Clarke (24-8) to the Heart championship game on Tuesday at top-seeded William Penn. The Statesmen defeated Mid-America Nazarene in Saturday’s other Heart semifinal.
Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, it’s been a historic run for Clarke. The Pride set the program record for wins and have clinched an NAIA national tournament berth by finishing the regular season second in the Heart standings. Senior guard Darius Lasley was selected for the NAIA All-Star Game, and sophomore wing Keith Johnson sits second all-time in Clarke’s record books with 97 made 3-pointers.
But the Pride’s hopes of a conference title looked dire when O’Nandi Brooks’ dunk with under 90 seconds to go gave the Bobcats (17-15) a 69-66 lead. Clarke went cold on its next two possessions, and a 3-point attempt by Peru State’s Devon Colley could have sealed the Pride’s fate in the closing seconds of the game.
Colley’s shot clanked off the rim, and in a scramble for the rebound, the ball wound up in Lasley’s hands. With 15 seconds left, he ripped a fast-break 3-pointer that rattled several times around the rim before dropping through the net.
That tied the game at 69-apiece and was what eventually sent the two teams into overtime.
“I wasn’t hitting shots to begin with, but I was trying to do everything else,” said Lasley, who finished with 14 points before fouling out shortly into OT. “I saw there was 15 seconds left and I knew we had to have a 3. It was just instinctual — this one has to go.
“When I pulled it and it rattled and then dropped, I was hyped up.”
The Bobcats staked a lead again in overtime before Clarke rallied in the final two minutes. Josh Meier converted a layup to knot the score at 76-all and Jordan Lake’s bucket 30 seconds later gave the Pride the lead, 78-76. That was part of an 8-0 stretch that put Clarke in front for good.
A 3 by Deonte McReynolds cut the Pride’s advantage to 82-79 with 40 seconds left, and Clarke turned it over on the following possession, setting up one final chance for Peru State to tie. McReynolds missed the would-be game-tying attempt, and Marshall and LaVeechie Williams extended Clarke’s lead at the free-throw line.
After the final buzzer, the Pride student section rushed the team at mid-court.
“We made goals,” said Lake, a Western Dubuque grad who finished with 12 points. “Our goal wasn’t to win the conference. Our goal was to make history and we’re doing it.
“Everyone believes in everyone. When one guy’s hot for us, look out. We never know who’s going to go off for us and that’s the dangerous thing about us. Everyone can step up.”
A championship banner on Tuesday would be an awfully nice souvenir for the Pride to take into the national tournament, March 18-24 in Kansas City, Mo. Blaine said he expects there to be some “jitters” at the beginning of the Heart Championship, but after both teams settle in, Tuesday will boil down to basketball in a fun environment.
“I don’t know if we can win on Tuesday or not,” Blaine said, “but I can’t wait to find out.”