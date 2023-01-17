Miguel Regalado came to Clarke University to build a football program from scratch.
His longtime assistant will now carry on the mission.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Miguel Regalado came to Clarke University to build a football program from scratch.
His longtime assistant will now carry on the mission.
Clarke athletic director Curt Long on Tuesday announced the promotion of Adam Hicks to head football coach, effective immediately. Hicks replaces Regalado, who accepted the head coaching position at Baker University, where he was the offensive coordinator before coming to Clarke.
“I’m excited,” Hicks said in a statement. “I’ve been preparing myself for an opportunity like this for the last couple of years and I’m fortunate enough that I’m able to stay at a place like Clarke under the leadership of Athletic Director Curt Long, Vice President of Student Life Kate Zanger, and Interim President Fletcher Lamkin. I’m extremely grateful for our administration believing in me to take over this program.”
Hicks was Regalado’s top assistant and defensive coordinator since the inception of the program in 2019.
The 2022 season was Clarke’s best on the defensive side of the ball, setting program records for fewest yards allowed (328.3), rushing yards allowed (112.2) and points allowed (26.7). Clarke posted a program-best 3-8 record and recorded the school’s first-ever shutout in a 3-0 win over Central Methodist.
The Pride held four opponents to fewer than 20 points this past fall, intercepted 14 passes and recovered 12 fumbles.
“Adam has been with us from the program’s beginning and has proven his knowledge of the game,” Long said in a statement. “His rapport with our student-athletes is exceptional and I look forward to seeing him take our young program forward.”
Hicks previously coached at Missouri, Memphis and Mississippi before joining Clarke.
He now takes over a program that is 8-30 all-time, but had a record above .500 for the first time this season after winning three of its first five games.
“We have a good challenge ahead of us this upcoming season,” Hicks said. “We have to build on some positive things we did at the beginning of the season last year and just continue slowly building this program into what we know it can be here.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.